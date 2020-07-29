Agents of SHIELD: New Clip Shows Daisy Coming Face to Face With Her Mother

✖

Agents of SHIELD is back tonight as it continues to move closer to its series finale. Tonight's episode, "Stolen," is set to feature James Paxton, presumably playing the younger version of Bill Paxton's John Garrett. The episode will also see the return of Dichen Lachman as Jiaying, Daisy's mother. Two episodes ago, Lachman made her first appearance on the show since the second season, and fans have been eager to see her reunite with her daughter (well, other daughter). In a new clip shared by the Agents of SHIELD account on Twitter, Jiaying arrives at the Lighthouse right as May (Ming-Na Wen) is about to tell Daisy (Chloe Bennet) she has a sister.

“To protect Daisy, they must protect Jiaying at all costs. Don't miss Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD, tomorrow at 10|9c,” @AgentsofSHIELD tweeted. You can watch the clip below:

Not only are we eager to see Daisy and Jiaying interact, but we're hoping Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) also gets to share the screen with his new love interest's mother. Before they were cast members of Agents of SHIELD, Lachman and Gjokaj played a fan-favorite couple on another Whedon series: Dollhouse.

You can read the official description for "Stolen" below:

"After Enoch’s sacrifice propelled them out of the time storm, the team arrives back in 1983 where Nathanial and Kora are hard at work building an army of hand-selected anarchist Inhumans at Afterlife. When the agents split up to cover more ground, Daisy is tasked with protecting Jiaying and is compelled to confront her mother for the first time since her death; while the others quickly learn they’ll need to face yet another supercharged former enemy in order to stop Malick."

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Wen and Natalia Cordova-Buckley, who plays Yo-Yo, about Lachman's return.

“Dichen is lovely,” Wen explained. “She is so chill and we always love having her back and working with her. We were lucky that she was available, too. So, yeah. Just always so fun.”

“I love Dichen's work. I love her look. I was always sort of like, ‘Oh my God, who's this girl? She's got such a stunning face and she's such a natural actor,’ and I just always thought, ‘I hope she comes back,'" Cordova-Buckley added.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

