Agents of SHIELD: Ming-Na Wen and Natalia-Cordova Buckley Tease Working With Dichen Lachman

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Ming-Na Wen and Natalia Cordova-Buckley about the next episode of Agents of SHIELD. "After, Before" is set to follow May and Yo-Yo as they visit Afterlife in the 1980s with the hopes of fixing Yo-Yo's powers so she can save the Zephyr. During the interview, the stars revealed what makes this episode so important, and talked about how its main focus is three women of color. The third they're referring to is, of course, Dichen Lachman, who is returning to play Daisy's mother, Jiaying, for the first time since the show's second season. We asked what it was like for Wen to be reunited with Lachman on the series, and how Cordova-Buckley felt getting to act alongside someone who was a part of the show before she was cast.

“Dichen is lovely,” Wen explained. “She is so chill and we always love having her back and working with her. We were lucky that she was available, too. So, yeah. Just always so fun.”

Cordova-Buckley added, “I love Dichen's work. I love her look. I was always sort of like, ‘Oh my God, who's this girl? She's got such a stunning face and she's such a natural actor,’ and I just always thought, ‘I hope she comes back.’ I didn't think they would ever bring her back to Agents of SHIELD and the fact that she came back and it's an episode with her, Ming and I, mostly, I just loved it. Every time I came on to set and I knew that it was three women heading the episode, three women of color... It was wonderful. I was sitting there knowing we are telling the story. It's very special.”

“And it proves once again, that in the Marvel world, nobody ever really dies," Wen joked.

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Cordova-Buckley and Wen about "After, Before."

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.