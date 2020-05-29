New Agents of SHIELD Promo Shows the Triskelion Blowing Up

The season premiere of Agents of SHIELD aired on Wednesday and saw some exciting twists, including the reason SHIELD will have to save Hydra in order to stop the Chronimcoms from taking over Earth. It was a delightful beginning to the show's final season, which is going to see the team time traveling to certain points throughout SHIELD's history in order to save the world. At the end of the episode, a new promo aired, which featured Deke being put in the tough decision of possibly having to kill Wilfred Malick. The promo also shows the Triskelion blowing up. The iconic building was originally damaged during the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Considering the Captain America sequel played a major role in Agents of SHIELD's first season, it's no surprise to learn the team will be taking a trip to the Triskelion. While it's unclear if they'll be visiting the exact day Captain America had his epic elevator fight in the building, we're have to assume it's an option. However, the brunt of the building's damage was caused by a helicarrier in the movie. Based on the new clip, it looks like an explosion is the cause of the Triskelion's downfall. That means the team is likely going to "make waves" instead of "ripples" during their travels. This won't be the first time we've seen the Triskelion on Agents of SHIELD. In the show's fourth season, the team ended up as agents of Hydra in the Framework, and the Triskelion was their base of operations. You can view the full promo in the video above or by clicking here.

Last year, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) teased the final season will please long term fans. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet explained. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. "For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun,” she teased. “When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

