Agents of SHIELD’s Jeff Ward Reveals His Thoughts on Deke’s Fate

Agents of SHIELD has officially come to an end, and the series finale revealed the fate of each main character. While the end of the final episode saw the team reuniting virtually to catch up, there was one vital member missing: Deke Shaw. The character played by Jeff Ward stayed behind in the other timeline in order to help get the team back to the original timeline. Not only is Deke a "rock god" in this version of the 1980s, but when we last saw him, he was appointed the new leader of SHIELD. During a recent round of interviews with the cast, Ward was asked if Deke will choose between playing music and SHIELD.

"We've been discussing this and I know that it's a blend of the two because imagine if you found out that Bruce Springsteen was actually the head of the FBI, that's kind of... you'd never suspect it, right? So he's using his rockstar persona as the ultimate hiding in plain sight tactic to be running an international superhero policing ring and at night, gigs with various songs that he's ripped off and passed off as his own. He has an amazing cover of... a litany of... really you should hear his 'Space Oddity' cover. It's very excellent," Ward explained.

During the final season, Ward got to sing Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me) during "The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D." During another interview with EW, he shared some backstory into the epic moment and revealed why he snuck Daisy's name into the song.

"I feel like Deke went through the decades to see [what he missed] and one of the things he did was watch Live Aid. I think he saw Bowie and 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' and he was like, 'I can't do the Bowie stuff, but I can do 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' and if I do, I can play Live Aid,'" Ward explained.

"In my mind, it was all, just in case he never got back, a message in a bottle to Daisy to say, 'Don't you forget about me.' And that's why I changed one of the babies to Daisy in the song. So I had a whole backstory that I really loved," he said.

The first six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are currently streaming on Netflix, and the series finale is available to watch on Hulu.

