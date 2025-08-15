Alien: Earth – Are Hybrids Stronger Than Synthetics (and Cyborgs)?

Alien: Earth lives up to its name, focusing on events on the planet humanity calls home rather than a ship in the far reaches of space. A cold war is brewing between five different companies that all share the same goal: to guide humanity into the future. The main players in Alien: Earth‘s first two episodes are the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, the company responsible for most of the major events in the Alien franchise, and the Prodigy Corporation, which is the new kid on the block. Prodigy’s CEO, Boy Kavalier, is making a name for himself as the world’s youngest trillionaire, but his work is mysterious, as he keeps everything close to the vest.

The following contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Alien: Earth.

It comes to light that Kavalier is building synthetics with the sole purpose of placing human consciousness inside of them, creating a new form of life known as hybrids. Since adult minds are unable to survive the transfer, he targets children who don’t have long to live because they’re expendable. Getting a second chance at life is too much for the kids to pass up, so they agree to become hybrids and embrace their new bodies. However, the hybrids don’t yet know their own strength, as they have the potential to be the strongest beings in the universe.

Alien: Earth‘s Hybrids Blow Synthetics Out of the Water

Of course, Weyland-Yutani’s claim to fame in the majority of the Alien franchise is its synthetics, androids that appear human but are so much more. They often accompany humans on missions to serve as guides and science officers, dishing out probabilities and facts. Unfortunately, they aren’t all that helpful in the combat department because they aren’t designed for it. A synthetic’s best weapon is its mind, as it can predict events before they happen and create a solution.

David is a notable example of a formidable synthetic, as he wipes out an entire race of beings in order to conduct experiments on their bodies and create the perfect being. The only way David gets an edge, though, is by getting the drop on everyone. If he ever had to face off against a hybrid, he would have a tough time because a child’s mind is unpredictable.

Cyborgs Could Give Hybrids Problems in the Alien Universe

The other kind of being that makes its franchise debut in Alien: Earth is an enhanced human known as a cyborg. Morrow, part of the crew of the USCSS Maginot, which goes down in Episode 1, is a ruthless cyborg who works for Weyland-Yutani. Despite his crew dying all around him, he shows little emotion, opting to focus on the mission. Surviving the crash proves just how durable cyborgs can be, and they’re just as formidable in the practicality department, with Morrow’s robotic hand having several notable attachments, including a knife and a torch.

Taking down a xenomorph is no easy feat, but Morrow does it easily when he catches up to the one that escaped the Maginot in Episode 2, pushing the idea that cyborgs are humanity’s strongest creation. The only issue with that logic is that a hybrid has yet to face off against a xenomorph, and if the creature reacts to it like it does to a synthetic, the cards may not be in its favor. The question is sure to have an answer by the end of Alien: Earth‘s first season, but as it stands, hybrids have the edge in the strength debate.

Alien: Earth is streaming on Hulu.

