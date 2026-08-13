Canceled HBO Max Series is Coming to Toonami

In the era of streaming, it seems as though there is so much content out there that subscribers might feel like they can never catch up. Unfortunately, this same benefit can mean that some animated series can be lost in the shuffle. In 2023, Warner Bros added a thought-provoking, stunning show to its HBO Max catalogue that only received one season, much to the chagrin of many viewers. Following its series finale on the streaming service, the show would find new life on Netflix, and now, the animated alien world filled with scavengers is making its way to Cartoon Network’s Toonami in a wild twist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beginning next month, on September 5th, Scavengers Reign will arrive on Toonami, which is good news for many fans of the now-defunct series. The series, which focuses on an unfortunate crew stranded on a beautiful but deadly alien world, recently left Netflix earlier this year after a short-lived stint on the streaming service. Ever since the show was originally canceled, many fans have been trying to start a campaign to see the show revived with new seasons. While the efforts so far have been unsuccessful, there’s always the possibility that Scavengers Reign’s Toonami reign could be just what the animated show needs to make a comeback. You can see the announcement with a new trailer below.

Scavengers Reign is coming to Toonami Sept 5@josephbennett00 pic.twitter.com/uLunRoGYKY — adult swim (@adultswim) August 12, 2026

Will Scavengers Reign Return?

Max

The true tragedy of Scavengers Reign was that the creators of this unique animated series did have ideas for what the future would look like for the series. In a conversation with us here at ComicBook.com back in 2023, executive producers Sean Buckelew and James Merrill explained that while the first season was meant to be one complete story, they had mapped out future seasons. Merrill confirmed, “I do feel like we tried to tell a complete story, not a puzzle box that tries to lure people back. That being said, we do have some big ideas as to what could come next. I hope that we get to do it because we want to explore what comes next. We only saw a little bit of the planet.”

Buckelew added that the duo had planned for multiple seasons in the future, though the possibility of this happening now seems far less likely. “We have a couple more seasons mapped out and have some very developed ideas for next season should we get to make more. Fingers crossed because we’d like to spend more time with these characters and really see what else the planet has up its sleeve.” Luckily, if you haven’t had the chance to check out this unique animated series and don’t want to wait until next month, Scavengers Reign is still on HBO Max.