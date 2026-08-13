One Piece x SpongeBob SquarePants Crossover Confirms American Arrival

Earlier this summer, we here at ComicBook.com reported on an official anime crossover that many were shocked to see was becoming a reality. While many anime events might only be exclusive to Japan, this particular crossover has confirmed that it is making its way to North America. Later this year, Nickelodeon’s most popular NickToon and Eiichiro Oda’s characters are performing a fusion dance of their own as SpongeBob SquarePants characters are receiving a Grand Line makeover. Later this month, batten down the hatches as the Krusty Krab’s fry cook will hit Happy Meals in a U.S. first.

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An official SpongeBob SquarePants/One Piece crossover will see the cast of the Nickelodeon series sporting new outfits and, in some cases, new powers as part of McDonald’s Happy Meals. While a specific release date for America hasn’t been revealed, the new toys will make their way to the fast-food establishments later this month. With the crossover rolling out in North America, several other countries are getting in on the action, though, ironically enough, a major nation has been absent. In the latest press release that shared the new crossover art, Japan was confirmed not to receive the crossover, which makes for quite the twist considering how the country has been the premier spot for anime exclusives such as this in the past. You can check out the new poster, along with the crossover Happy Meal figures below.

The Future For SpongeBob & Luffy

Toei Animation & Paramount

With this being the first time that these two franchises are meeting via an official crossover, it’s almost a surprise that it’s taken this long for the West to meet the East in this way, considering both series’ popularity. To start, the Nickelodeon franchise has been running for decades, and it seems as though SpongeBob SquarePants won’t be taking a bow anytime soon. Earlier this summer, Paramount confirmed that not only was the series renewed for seasons eighteen and nineteen, but The Patrick Star Show also had future seasons in the works. Ironically, there has yet to be an official SpongeBob anime, though fans have taken matters into their own hands as various SquarePants fan-made anime projects have gone viral in recent years.

On the anime side of the equation, One Piece might be in the throes of its final saga, but shonen fans still don’t know the end date for Luffy and his crew’s grand finale. Both the manga and anime adaptation are currently focusing on the Straw Hats as they explore the giant island of Elbaph, but these are far from the only projects for Luffy. Netflix is currently working on the third season of the live-action One Piece, with Wit Studio working to release a remake of the source material, with a new anime landing next year. Whether you prefer Bikini Bottom or the Grand Line, it’s a great time to be a fan of both.