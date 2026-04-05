All 3 Seasons of an MCU Star’s Criminally Underrated Show Finally Coming to Netflix

If you’re looking for a series that utilizes one of Marvel’s best stars in Don Cheadle, as well as a cocaine-fueled and wildly comedic narrative that brings with it the best and worst of what Wall Street in the 80s had to offer, then Netflix is soon to have three seasons of a new series for your bingeing pleasure. So mark your calendars for April 13th and get ready to laugh until your sides ache.

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From executive producer Seth Rogan comes Black Monday, which originally aired on Showtime in 2019, boasts a ton of dark humor and a wickedly talented cast, including Regina Hall, Andrew Rannells, and Paul Scheer, alongside Cheadle. It centers on the infamous Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history, and the group responsible not only for the crash but also for the crashing of a Lamborghini limousine, the glass ceiling, and Don Henley’s birthday party.

Black Monday is Full of Dark Comedy and Wacky Schemes

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It’s a show that could easily have gone off the rails, but thankfully was propelled by a cast that seemed to ground the narrative’s more ridiculous turns, keeping the story moving without veering into muddled territory. It’s clearly satirical, but there’s something charming about it, which makes the characters easy to invest in and root for despite their antics. “Black Monday just lets its people move through its wild world in relatively sensible ways – paying back those who burned them and scheming to get more power, money, and ass. Bottom line: it’s a lot of fun,” says critic Malcom Venable.

Casual viewers agree, appreciating the show’s biting nature and offbeat humor. One viewer said, “The critics who panned this are CRAZY! This show is great! Hilarious and dusted with just enough drama to make the viewer care. The comedic acting is fantastic—Cheadle has never been better—and Regina Hall is a perfect foil for him. The 80s vibe only makes it more enjoyable.” The overall tone of the series is both unapologetic and erratic, and therein lies the fun—it keeps viewers on their toes while never letting up on the entertainment, and throughout its run, continuously ups the ante with its narrative. And while it was never an explosive ratings hit, it really stuck the landing with viewers, earning itself an 89% audience rating.

Do you have a favorite moment from Black Monday? Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying!