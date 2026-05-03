All 5 Seasons of a Classic Dark Fantasy Spinoff Are Now Streaming Free

One of the best dark fantasy spinoffs in TV history is now streaming for free. The best thing about streaming services is that they offer movie and TV fans a chance to relive old favorites. However, the drawback is that they come and go from services so much that it’s hard to keep track of where anything is on any given day. That said, for people paying attention, there are often classic gems that find a new life thanks to a streaming service picking them up, and the dark urban fantasy series Angel is the latest to get that treatment.

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All five seasons of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff series Angel are now streaming for free on Tubi. The urban fantasy series about a vampire setting up an investigation agency in Los Angeles joined the streaming platform on May 1st.

Angel Took Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Universe in a Fresh New Direction

Image Courtesy of The WB

All five seasons of Angel are now streaming on Tubi. The dark fantasy series was a direct spinoff from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, picking up after Angel left Sunnydale at the end of Season 3. David Boreanaz stars as Angel, a vampire with a soul, and when he arrives in Los Angeles, he sets up his own detective agency meant to help protect people from supernatural threats. He develops a rivalry with a law firm that represents demons called Wolfram & Hart, and it all leads to the apocalypse.

Joining Boreanaz in the cast is Charisma Carpenter, whose character left Buffy. The show also introduced a new slate of supporting characters, including Alexis Denisof as Wesley Wyndam-Pryce (who had a small role on Buffy), J. August Richards as Gunn, Amy Acker as Fred, and, later, Buffy star James Marsters as Spike. The series was very different from Buffy, eliminating the coming-of-age plot with a more adult-oriented good vs. evil storyline.

The series was fantastic, but it ended when The WB decided to move on, and Joss Whedon was given the order to wrap things up in a shortened season. The story did continue on in comic book form after the final episode showed the start of the apocalypse in one of the most brilliantly misunderstood endings in television history. Now, fans have a chance to either relive the entire journey or discover it for the first time for free thanks to Tubi.

This is also great news for fans of the franchise after Hulu canceled the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot. It also joins all seven seasons of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer series, which moved from Hulu to Tubi as well. This means fans with lots of time on their hands can watch seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and five seasons of Angel, all free of charge.

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