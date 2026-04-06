Buffy Star Confirms Their Fan-Favorite Character Was Set to Appear in Reboot (And The Prep Was Intense)

One Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was excited about the announced reboot and was intensely preparing for a return. When Sarah Michelle Gellar announced the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot was coming to Hulu, fans began to dream up who all from the old show could return. This was more than a reboot because Gellar was returning as Buffy Summers and she said not to count out anyone from the past show returning as well, even though the main focus was on the new Slayer, with Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Nova. The only star who said there was no chance for a return was David Boreanaz as Angel, who said he had gotten tool old to play the vampire.

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However, another popular vampire from the original series was excited to return. James Marsters was speaking on Streamily (via Instagram) and the former Spike actor said that he knew his character was going to return. “I had heard that they were planning on having Spike come back, and I was getting ready for that,” Marsters said. “I was doing so many thousands of sit ups to get ready for that. And it doesn’t look like this iteration is happening.”

What is Next for Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

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While David Boreanaz said that he couldn’t play the same Angel he did on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel because of his age, Marsters felt that he could still pull off the same Spike, and was getting into great shape to do so. Even at 63, Marsters has aged gracefully, and he was getting ready to retake on the role of Spike before Hulu axed the idea of producing Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale. The idea of this happening again is now very slim, though.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has said several times that she rejected the idea of coming back to Buffy the Vampire Slayer again. In fact, it took the addition of Oscar winning director Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) to finally get Gellar onboard for the new version of the series, but even with Gellar back and a two-time Oscar-nominated director on the pilot, Hulu wasn’t interested in moving forward after they shot it. It seems unlikely that Gellar would give it another shot, even though Hulu said they would be interested in revisiting Buffy in the future.

If Gellar doesn’t return, there is almost no chance the rest of the former cast, including James Marsters, would be up for another go without her. In fact, the idea that Hulu pushed past the pilot before rejecting Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale affected another Joss Whedon property, as the cast of Firefly made their intentions known they wanted to make an animated series to the fans so people could start to make noise, so they could avoid the same dark fate. As for Buffy, it seems the franchise will remain dormant, at least on the small screen.

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