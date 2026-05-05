All 6 Episodes of Netflix’s New Crime Drama Premiere in Just Hours (& It’s a Perfect Binge-Watch)

Whether it be Ozark, Mindhunter, or Money Heist, Netflix has become a dominant presence in the crime drama genre, and it’s about to expand its reach. The platform is just hours away from releasing its newest crime drama show, a star-studded series that is one of Netflix’s most anticipated new shows this May.

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Beginning May 7th, Netflix subscribers will be able to binge-watch all six episodes of Legends, Netflix’s upcoming British crime drama based on a true 1990s undercover operation. Created by Neil Forsyth, the series stars Tom Burke, Steve Coogan, and Hayley Squires and is set during the early ‘90s, a period during which Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise was losing its battle with illegal drug smuggling. The series follows a group of ordinary British Customs officers plucked from their ordinary lives and put through a basic training regime to go undercover – adopting new identities known as “Legends” – to infiltrate dangerous drug gangs.

Netflix’s Legends Is Set To Be the Next Addictive, Must-Watch Show

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Critic reviews for Legends haven’t rolled in just yet, so the overall consensus on the show remains to be seen, but the series is poised to be the next must-watch, addictive binge on Netflix. The series’ premise is based on a barely known chapter of British law enforcement, promising to deliver not just a thought-provoking exploration of identity as the characters are forced to present themselves as someone else but also a fast-paced, high-tension story that will keep viewers hooked. Mona Qureshi, director of UK content at Netflix, even teased when the show was announced that the series introduces viewers “to a compelling ensemble of characters, whose unexpected journeys into the dangerous labyrinth of undercover operations promise a gripping, action-filled series that sits in the best tradition of U.K. crime stories.”

Legends also gives viewers a lot of reasons to put faith in the show. The series is created by the BAFTA-winning Forsyth, who is known for other acclaimed dramas like Guilt and The Gold. Brady Hood and Julian Holmes direct the six-part thriller series and are already known for creating intense, immersive, and high-stakes atmospheres in their previous works, Hood known for his work on Top Boy and Great Expectations and Holmes recognized for his work on Reacher and The Boys. Then there’s the impressive, star-studded cast, which sees Burke, known for his roles in titles like Strike and Furiousa, taking on the lead of an undercover agent opposite Coogan as the agent in charge of recruiting the team. The cast is rounded out by Squires (The Night Manager), Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts, You), and Aml Ameen (A Man In Full).

Will There Be a Legends Season 2?

Legends is already set up to be the next addictive watch on Netflix, but for now, subscribers will have to settle for just six episodes. Netflix hasn’t yet renewed the series, which is to be expected. A renewal likely depends on viewership performance following its release.

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