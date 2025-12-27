7 Biggest Netflix Shows Returning In 2026, Ranked

Since Netflix remains one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, its releases each year often gain considerable buzz. Since the platform’s rise to prominence, streaming has become one of the most accessible and popular forms of entertainment, and is now the preferred choice for many fans of movies and TV shows due to its ease of access and broad range of viewing choices. Many of the best Netflix shows are either unique to the platform or stream exclusively for its subscribers, leaving many eager to see what Netflix’s next major release will be, with considerable hype afforded to its most exciting projects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Netflix is known for cancelling its shows prematurely, it doesn’t happen to every TV project on the platform. In fact, 2026 is primed to see the return of some truly incredible shows on Netflix after earlier seasons impressed audiences. Here are 7 of the biggest shows set to return to Netflix in 2026.

7) Running Point

Image courtesy of Netflix

Running Point is one of those great recent Netflix shows that doesn’t get talked about enough. A comedy series created by Mindy Kaling and starring Kate Hudson, it follows a reformed party girl eager to prove herself when put in charge of her family’s basketball team. Having been renewed in March 2025, its second season is currently set to land on Netflix sometime in Spring 2026.

6) Beef

Image courtesy of Netflix

Beef is one of the best Netflix shows to binge over a weekend, with its first season earning critical praise and general success with global audiences. The cast of season 1 may not be returning, with season 2 set to instead explore an unrelated story with a new and exciting cast. Starring Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, and Cailee Spaeny, Beef season 2 is currently expected to hit Netflix in early or mid-2026.

5) The Night Agent

Image Courtesy of Netflix

After debuting in 2023, The Night Agent quickly became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows. One of Netflix’s best action shows, The Night Agent‘s story follows FBI agent Peter Sullivan as he protects a tech CEO while uncovering a massive conspiracy at the heart of the US government. 2025 saw the release of season 2, with season 3 of the show currently set for release on February 19, 2026, keeping The Night Agent‘s thrilling story going.

4) Virgin River

Image Courtesy of Netflix

As Netflix’s longest-running drama, Virgin River has clearly got a dedicated following and remains one of the platform’s most successful original shows. Based on Robyn Carr’s Virgin River novels, the TV show follows Mel Monroe as she moves to the remote titular Northern California town to work as a midwife and nurse. Having run for six seasons already, Virgin River season 7 is currently slated to release on Netflix in March 2026, though an official date has not yet been announced.

3) One Piece

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Although live-action adaptations of popular anime series rarely perform as well as the originals, One Piece certainly made a splash when its first season was released on Netflix. The buzz around the show was significant enough to warrant a follow-up, with season 2 of One Piece announced just two weeks after season 1’s release. The second season is set to release on Netflix on March 10, 2026, with a third season already announced and in development.

2) Bridgerton

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Undeniably one of Netflix’s biggest success stories is Bridgerton, the romantic period drama that has completely gripped the entire world. It’s set to continue in 2026, with the second part of season 4 set to release on February 26, 2026. Considering the massive success and popularity of previous seasons, the next release is obviously highly anticipated, but 2026 will finally reward fans’ patience with more of the uniquely charming pomp, circumstance, and raunchy romance of the ‘Ton.

1) 3 Body Problem

Image Courtesy of Netflix

One of the best Netflix sci-fi shows is set to return in 2026. Adapted from Liu Cixin’s novel series of the same name, 3 Body Problem premiered in March 2024, with a second season announced shortly after. Its intriguing sci-fi premise and gripping narrative made it an instant success, so many have eagerly awaited its return. 3 Body Problem season 2 is currently believed to be releasing in 2026, though this has yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!