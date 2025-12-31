7 Essential Recent Netflix Shows That Everyone Should Watch

Over the years, Netflix has offered tons of binge-worthy TV shows to its subscribers, and some of its more recent titles are among its best. Long considered a top platform in the streaming world, Netflix has established its esteemed reputation through shows like Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things, and Squid Game. Additionally, a multitude of highly acclaimed series such as Breaking Bad, Schitt’s Creek, and Lost are available to stream on Netflix. Despite the many TV options at viewers’ disposal, there are a select number of shows that everyone should watch. Representing all genres, from comedy to horror, the most essential Netflix titles will appeal to all audiences. Subscribers don’t need to look too far in the past to find great shows to add to their watchlist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The following seven Netflix shows premiered on the streaming service within the last five years, and they are absolutely worth watching.

7) Beef

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Beef has emerged as one of the best comedy series on TV in recent memory. In Season 1, an incident of road rage sparks an intense feud between two people, triggering a wild series of events. Funny, inventive, and anxiety-inducing at times, Beef thoughtfully explores its characters’ anger and inner turmoil while holding up a mirror to real-world society. Thanks to its psychological thriller elements, Beef succeeds as a comedy that even those who don’t love the genre can enjoy. Top-notch acting performances from Ali Wong and Steven Yeun heighten Beef Season 1‘s engaging material. The anthology series will introduce a new plot and cast in its upcoming second season, which should be a must-see for all Netflix users.

6) Arcane

Image Courtesy of Netflix

One might not expect an animated show based on the League of Legends video game universe to have broad audience appeal, but Arcane is that good. An engrossing fantasy drama that chronicles the role of two sisters in a war between two drastically different cities, the Netflix series delivers heart-pounding action and fascinating character development. World-building is another of Arcane‘s greatest triumphs, as detailed writing and gorgeous visuals make the worlds of Zaun and Piltover feel authentic and lived-in.

The journeys of Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (voiced by Ella Purnell) define Arcane‘s prowess as a TV show, generating powerful emotions and thought-provoking character studies. The series’s two seasons feature lots of memorable action sequences and character interactions that build up to its satisfying conclusion. Anyone unsure if they will like Arcane should take this as a sign to watch it immediately.

5) Adolescence

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Adolescence isn’t an easy viewing experience, but it tells an important story that can resonate with all audiences. Set in Yorkshire, England, the limited series follows Jamie (Owen Cooper), a 13-year-old boy who is arrested for the murder of a girl who attends his school. Through conversations between Jamie and the investigators, Adolescence deeply examines the boy’s transformation into a violent misogynist due to consuming far-right manosphere content and facing bullying online.

The show’s short length of only four episodes doesn’t dull its impact, as Adolescence‘s story unsettlingly mirrors the real world. Cooper’s jaw-dropping performance paints a convincing portrait of hatred and reflects the power of propaganda. Adolescence is an exceptional piece of storytelling, and it demands to be watched and understood by everyone.

4) The Diplomat

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Political dramas don’t get much better than Netflix’s The Diplomat. The show’s three released seasons center on Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), a United States ambassador to the United Kingdom who endures many different professional and personal challenges throughout her tenure. A tense narrative featuring wonderfully complex characters, The Diplomat remains fresh and engaging even after three seasons. Russell’s lead performance is the beating heart of The Diplomat, developing Wyler as a clever, charismatic, and flawed individual. The show deftly balances its main character’s high-stakes professional affairs with her strenuous marriage and family life. Overall, The Diplomat is an excellent choice for all Netflix subscribers, as it continues to be one of the streamer’s best ongoing series.

3) Ripley

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Those who enjoyed the book and movie adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley will be even more enthralled by Netflix’s Ripley. The eight-episode limited series follows skilled con artist Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), who poses as the son of a wealthy man while traveling in Europe in the 1960s. What begins as a typical case of fraud escalates into grisly murders, cover-ups, and a wild cat-and-mouse chase between Ripley and the authorities. Bolstered by fantastic acting performances, Ripley is an absolute thrill ride from start to finish. High levels of tension, astonishing plot twists, and beautiful cinematography additionally solidify the Netflix show as a must-watch for everyone. No one who streams Ripley will soon forget its gripping tale of crime and deceit.

2) The Gentlemen

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Critics and audiences loved the first season of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, generating high expectations for its continuation. Guy Ritchie’s crime comedy series is based on his 2019 film of the same name. The story revolves around Eddie Horniman (Theo James), who unexpectedly inherits his father’s estate and discovers that a giant drug empire now lies in his possession. Like most of Ritchie’s projects, The Gentlemen includes plenty of over-the-top violence and humor.

James’s character is effortlessly charming and shrewd. The Gentlemen‘s supporting characters are all amusing in their own way, from Eddie’s unpredictable brother Freddy Horniman (Daniel Ings) to his neighboring drug kingpin Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario). Brimming with heart-racing action, well-timed jokes, and an intriguing exploration of different people competing in a cutthroat criminal underworld, The Gentlemen should be on everyone’s watchlist before its second season premieres.

1) The Fall of the House of Usher

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Acclaimed horror writer and filmmaker Mike Flanagan delivers his best Netflix production with The Fall of the House of Usher. Inspired by the works of Edgar Allen Poe, the eight-episode miniseries chronicles the rise and fall of the notoriously corrupt Usher family, focusing on the backstory of pharmaceutical CEO Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) and the mysterious deaths of his six children. The Fall of the House of Usher is a captivating experience that never lets up until the finale’s credits roll. Its mix of horror and drama makes for an unnerving viewing experience that expertly applies Poe’s themes to a modern setting. Terrifying jump scares and a great deal of guts and gore perfectly complement the show’s rich narrative. As a result, The Fall of the House of Usher is the ideal binge-watch for every Netflix user.

What are your favorite recent Netflix shows? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!