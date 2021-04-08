MacGyver Cancelled at CBS After Season 5

✖

MacGyver is officially nearing its end. On Wednesday, it was announced that the series, which is the reboot of the 1985 series of the same name, will be ending after five seasons. The series is expected to come to a close with a series finale, which will air on Friday, April 30th. The report indicates that the series finale has already been filmed.

"All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.”

in MacGyver, Angus "Mac" MacGyver (Lucas Till) is an operative of a secret U.S. government organization, where he uses his extraordinary talent for problem solving and his extensive knowledge of science to save lives. The series also currently stars Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick. Macer, David Straiton, James Wan, Henry Winkler, Lee David Zlotoff, Michael Clear executive produce for CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television.

“Since coming on board to MacGyver last year, I have been amazed by the devotion and enthusiasm of this remarkable cast and crew, as well as the loyal fans,” showrunner Monica Macer added. “My gratitude goes out to Lucas, Tristin, Justin, Meredith, Levy and Ian, who put everything they have into our show, specifically for the fans. We can’t wait for them to see our spectacular final episodes and the adventures that still await for Mac and the team at the Phoenix.”

What do you think of MacGyver coming to an end at CBS? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, MacGyver's series finale is set to air Friday, April 30th at 8/7c on CBS.

h/t: Deadline