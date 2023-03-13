Alfred Molina's Chief Inspector Armand Gamache will not be returning to Three Pines. Amazon Prime Video has canceled the drama series Three Pines, adapted from author Louise Penny's New York Times best-selling Inspector Gamache mystery novel series, after one season. Penny, along with showrunner Emilia di Giorlamo and actress Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, confirmed the cancellation on social media. The eight-episode drama series set in the small Québécois town of Three Pines premiered December 2nd on Prime Video and concluded late last year on the streamer, which dropped two episodes weekly.

"We finally have word from Amazon Prime Video. There will be no second season of Three Pines," Penny wrote on Facebook. "Despite achieving #1 for Prime in US, Canada, UK and other markets, and top ten wherever it was broadcast, Amazon has decided to cancel it. I am shocked and upset. Like any show, it had growing pains, but it was only going to get better and better. And it already had Alfred Molina as Gamache! Alfred was deeply invested in the show."

Penny shared a message from Molina, who wrote: "Sadly, we will not be returning with a second season. My personal disappointment aside, I am proud of what we achieved, and honored to have been part of a wonderful creative team who gave everything to bring Louise's books to the screen."

In a statement, a Prime Video spokesperson said the streamer is "proud of the work done on the series and the opportunity to work with great partners."

"I know there's a lot of disappointment that the show won't be returning and I'm sad for the wonderful cast, crew and fans," di Giorlamo wrote on Instagram, adding that producers Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon Studios "all wanted to bring the show back but were unable to reach a mutually beneficial agreement."

"It was an immense privilege to work with Louise, Alfred and the rest of our talented cast and crew as well as the many Indigenous artists and musicians who made Three Pines so uniquely special," di Giorlamo continued. "If you're missing Gamache there are 18 of Louise's incredible books in the series to discover. Vive Gamache!"

Three Pines followed the empathetic and astute Chief Inspector Gamache (Molina), who was tasked with solving a number of mysterious and perplexing murders in the strange but beguiling village of Three Pines. Assisted by his trusted team, the combative and troubled Sargent Jean-Guy Beauvoir (Rossif Sutherland); the intelligent Indigenous working mother Sargent Isabelle Lacoste (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers); and the accident-prone rookie Agent Yvette Nichol (Sarah Booth), the group are initially treated suspiciously by the village's residents.

"Thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show. It meant the world to me knowing that this show resonated with such a massive global audience. As an Indigenous actor, I never thought I'd have the opportunity to be the leading woman on a #1 show like this. It was huge," Tailfeathers wrote on Instagram. "Our stories matter and this show demonstrated that audiences, regardless of background, are hungry for Indigenous content."

Tailfeathers continued: "It was an honor to portray Sgt. Isabelle Lacoste with all her nuance, complexity, strength, and flaws. Working with our entire cast and crew was life-changing. I learned a great deal and truly loved going to work everyday. I'm going to miss working with our Three Pines family with all my heart."