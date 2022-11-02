Spider-Man Star Alfred Molina Is Chief Inspector Gamache in Three Pines Trailer

"Everything's connected, one way or the other" in the first trailer for Three Pines. Adapted from Louise Penny's New York Times best-selling Chief Inspector Gamache series, the eight-episode, one-hour drama series is set in the small Québécois town of Three Pines. Spider-Man: No Way Home star and Emmy nominee Alfred Molina portrays Chief Inspector Armand Gamache as he investigates cases that happen beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village, finding long-buried secrets — and facing a few of his own ghosts. Amazon Prime Video (Outer Range, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) has released the first Three Pines trailer, which you can watch below.

"The empathetic and astute Chief Inspector Gamache is tasked with solving a number of mysterious and perplexing murders in the strange but beguiling village of Three Pines," per the official synopsis. "Assisted by his trusted team, the combative and troubled Sargent Jean-Guy Beauvoir (Rossif Sutherland); the intelligent Indigenous working mother Sargent Isabelle Lacoste (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers); and the accident-prone rookie Agent Yvette Nichol (Sarah Booth), the group are initially treated suspiciously by the village's residents.

"Despite the cool welcome, Gamache can't help but find himself oddly drawn to this unusual place and its eccentric residents-including the owners of the Bistro, Gabri (Pierre Simpson) and Olivier (Frédéric-Antoine Guimond), artists Peter (Julian Bailey) and Clara (Anna Tierney), psychologist turned bookshop owner Myrna (Tamara Brown), gallery owner Bea (Tantoo Cardinal), and the irascible poet Ruth (Clare Coulter). The deeper Gamache delves into the secret lives of these people who have found sanctuary from the outside world in Three Pines, the more it affects him."

Three Pines Trailer



Three Pines TV Series Release Date

Three Pines will premiere on December 2nd exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Two episodes will stream weekly on Prime Video in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Greenland.

What Is the Inspector Gamache TV Series About?



Per the synopsis, Three Pines also "interweaves a dark, mysterious, serial-story, which uncovers police failings to properly investigate cases of missing Indigenous women, as well as corruption at the heart of the provincial Sûreté du Québec police force."

Three Pines is streaming December 2nd on Amazon Prime Video.