Beloved Prime Video Series Gets Final Season Trailer, Premiere Date

Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Fans discovered the Prime Video original series would be coming to an end after five seasons, which is understandably sad news if you've been keeping up with Rachel Brosnahan's adventures in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel since it debuted in 2017. Since that time, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has racked up 54 Emmy nominations, including Brosnahan's win for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. The show has won 20 Emmys in total, with Brosnahan also securing two Golden Globes, three SAG Awards, and two Critics Choice Awards.

The short 33-second teaser trailer features a host of cameramen snapping pictures of Rachel Brosnahan's Midge Maisel, who is wearing a flattering red dress. Next, the words "Final Season" flash on the screen with bright yellow sparkles, along with the premiere date of April 14th.

"Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement upon announcing The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was ending. "The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can't wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."

What Is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel About?

The official description for the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a short one: "In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away."

However, this is how Prime Video has described the show previously: It's the late 1950s and Miriam "Midge" Maisel has everything she has ever wanted -- the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant apartment on New York's Upper West Side. Her seemingly idyllic life takes a surprising turn when she discovers a hidden talent she didn't previously know she had -- stand-up comedy. This revelation changes her life forever as she begins a journey that takes her from her comfortable life on the Upper West Side through the cafes and nightclubs of Greenwich Village as she makes her way through the city's comedy industry on a path that could ultimately lead her to a spot on the Tonight Show couch.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Luke Kirby, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph. Season 5 premieres April 14th.