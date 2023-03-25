AMC Releases New Look at The Walking Dead: Dead City

AMC has released a new look at the upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff series, The Walking Dead: Dead City. Showrunner Eli Jorne, executive producer and star Lauren Cohan, and star Gaius Charles appeared in a panel moderated by Chris Hardwick at WonderCon on Saturday to discuss the eagerly anticipated series and not only did the network reveal that the series will premiere on Sunday, June 18th at 10pm ET on AMC and AMC+, but they also released four new images from the series, giving fans new looks at Maggie (Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Detective Armstrong (Charles). You can check the images out for yourself below.

(Photo: AMC)

(Photo: AMC)

(Photo: AMC)

(Photo: AMC)

What is The Walking Dead: Dead City about?

AMC describes the series: "Years have passed since we last saw Maggie and Negan, and they must now form a tenuous alliance in order to accomplish a dangerous mission. Maggie and Negan journey to the island of Manhattan, which, having been isolated since the beginning of the walker apocalypse, has developed its own unique threats. While in the city, Maggie and Negan encounter native New Yorkers, evade a marshal with a troubled past, and hunt down a notorious killer. But as the pair moves deeper into the gritty depths of the walker-infested city, it becomes apparent that the traumas of their tumultuous past may prove just as great a threat as the dangers of the present."

"I think that this spinoff is going to take place a couple of years after the Walking Dead finale, and here's the problem with those couple of years — we don't see what happens to these characters," Morgan said in a recent interview. "Negan has an opportunity to fall into his old ways in these missing years. He is very much a creature of habit, and he knows how to survive."

"When he was with our group [on The Walking Dead] there was another way to survive, and he tried to adapt to those ways. I'm worried whatever happens in these two years away from our group, what he will become and who he will become," Morgan teased. "And so, when Maggie and he are together again, the chance that Negan isn't who we see as when we leave him here on [The Walking Dead]. I think is a pretty good chance that he's not going to be that guy anymore because he adapts to his surroundings and things are f-cking rough."

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere Sunday, June 18th at 10 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+ immediately following Fear's mid-season finale, with subsequent episodes airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.