The Walking Dead: Dead City Reveals Series Premiere Date on AMC

As the adage says, "Keep your friends close and your enemies closer" — and Dead City is getting closer. AMC announced Saturday that The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere Sunday, June 18th at 10 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+ immediately following Fear the Walking Dead's mid-season finale, with subsequent episodes airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. The network revealed the air date during the show's first WonderCon panel in Anaheim, California.

In the new Walking Dead spin-off set in post-apocalyptic New York City, enemies-turned-allies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are reunited years after reaching an uneasy détente on The Walking Dead series finale. AMC originally announced the series last March with the working title Isle of the Dead, setting the six-episode first season for April before pushing it back to summer to follow part one of the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead.

Cohan and Morgan lead a cast that includes Gaius Charles (Grey's Anatomy) as marshal Perlie Armstrong, Jonathan Higginbotham (The Blacklist) as Tommaso, Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai'i) as Ginny, Trey Santiago-Hudson (New Amsterdam) as Jano, and Željko Ivanek (Damages) as The Croat. Showrunner Eli Jorné created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Cohan, Morgan, Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), and TWD Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne).

The network describes the series: "Dead City follows Maggie and Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

"I'm thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter in The Walking Dead Universe," said Cohan when announcing the series. "Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan."

Added Morgan, "I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues. It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better."

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premieres May 14th on AMC, followed by The Walking Dead: Dead City in June and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon later in 2023. The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne is scheduled to premiere in 2024 on AMC and AMC+.

