AMC Renews Dark Winds for Season 3

AMC has renewed Dark Winds for a third season. The series just concluded its third season on AMC and AMC+ on September 3rd and has been featured on Max recently as part of their AMC+ Picks on Max hub that's available through October 31st.However, while fans of Dark Winds will be relieved that the series is coming back for a third season, they will have to wait just a bit for that next installment. According to Variety, Season 3 is expected to debut in early 2025.

"We started this journey with very high hopes for this series, given the remarkable source material and extraordinary creative team behind it, and it has delivered on every level," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks said. "From the beloved novels, to an incredibly collaborative producing team that includes Robert Redford, George R. R. Martin, showrunner John Wirth and star Zahn McClarnon, to the entire cast and crew, there is so much storytelling yet to come in this universe. Thanks to the fans for embracing this series and the critics for celebrating and shining a light on it."

(Photo: Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC)

What is Dark Winds About?

Created by Graham Roland, Dark Winds is based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee series of books. Season 1 adapts Listening Women while Season 2 adapts People of Darkness. The series is set in the 1970s and follows Navajo police officers Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) who investigate crimes around the reservation. In addition to McClarnon and Gordon, the series also stars Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, Rainn Wilson, Elva Guerra, Jeremiah Bitsui, Eugene Brave Rock, Noah Emmerich, and Nicholas Logan.

This is how AMC described Season 2 of Dark Winds: "This season, Lt. Joe Leaphorn, reunites with Jim Chee, his former deputy turned private eye, when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect. They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who's turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn's moral and professional code. With the help of Sgt. Manuelito (Matten) and Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena (Longmire's A Martinez), Leaphorn and Chee must thwart their would-be assassin and restore balance not only to their own lives, but to the reservation that depends on them."

Dark Winds EP Had Previously Been Optimistic About a Renewal

Earlier this month, series executive producer Chris Eyre — who also directed several episodes of Season 2 of Dark Winds — said he felt good about the series' chances for a Season 3 renewal, noting at the time that he didn't think that the show had hit its stride just yet.

"I don't feel like we've hit our stride with this series," Eyre said. "There are 18 [Leaphorn & Chee] books by Tony Hillerman and there are five by Anne Hillerman so there's enough detective/Navajo police drama.

"Somebody at my gym mentioned this to me, that 'I just want to see what happens to these characters now," Eyre continued. "It feels like we've gotten the show on its feet. And now that it's on its feet I want to know what happens to the characters, too. I think that their evolution could be a long time coming — and a great journey."

Are you excited that AMC has renewed Dark Winds for Season 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.