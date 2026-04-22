AMC’s The Terror is Back After 7 Years, Watch The First 5 Minutes Now (Exclusive)

The Terror Season 3 is finally coming to AMC+, and we have an exclusive look at the first five minutes of the show. The series was one of the best horror TV shows of the 2010s: Season 1 was a fictionalized account of Captain Sir John Franklin’s real-life expedition to the Arctic in the mid-180s, while Season 2, subtitled Infamy, took place at a U.S. internment camp for Japanese Americans during World War II. Both seasons dealt with scary, supernatural creatures – the first had a terrifying spirit bear known as the Tuunbaq, while the second was the bakemono from Japanese folklore.

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The third season, titled Devil in Silver, looks set to continue that in some way. The latest iteration of the anthology show stars Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) as Pepper, a working-class man who is wrongfully committed to the New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital. Once there, he uncovers dark secrets, has to combat its patients, and learns of the real terror lurking within its walls. It is based on the novel by Victor LaValle, who serves as a writer and executive producer on the series, alongside Chris Cantwell (who co-created AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire). The opening scene gives us an introduction to New Hyde, and how all is not as it seems – check it out below:

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Devil In Silver Looks Like A Great Continuation Of The Terror

Image via AMC+

While Stevens’ Pepper isn’t featured in the opening scene, it’s nonetheless a tantalizing hint at what to expect, and suggests the series will be suitably, well, terrifying. It focuses on two staff members at New Hyde having to deal with the dead body of a patient, who has apparently torn himself to death. All we see of that are bloody bedsheets, but the appearance of him underneath is enough to shock the workers. They have to remove him, but his limbs are sticking out and frozen in place, meaning they have to break his bones to fit him through the door, in what’s a gruesome scene that is not for the squeamish.

That’s horrifying enough, but there are some teases that there’s more going on here. The body itself suggests something supernatural could be at play, and it’s even posited that he might not have done it to himself, which begs the question of who, or what, did. Ominously, the camera also lingers on the patient’s room number: 217. That’s the same as the most haunted room at the Overlook Hotel from Stephen King’s The Shining book, which is an Easter egg designed to tell us that some kind of evil spirit lingers there. Given the title, could it even be the devil itself?

It’s all suitably spooky, and very much looks like it’s living up to its predecessors. There’s also no need to fear if you haven’t seen the previous seasons, as the anthology format is designed for this to be a standalone story. The Terror: Devil in Silver premieres on May 7th on AMC+ and Shudder. You can also watch the trailer below:

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