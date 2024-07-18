Dan Stevens has made a deal with the Devil. On Thursday, AMC Networks announced the Downton Abbey and Legion star has signed on to lead and executive produce The Terror: Devil in Silver, the upcoming third season of the AMC-aired horror anthology series. Based on author Victor LaValle‘s 2012 novel of the same name, The Terror season 3 is set inside a terrifying psychiatric hospital — with Stevens as its newest patient.

Stevens will play Pepper, a working-class moving man who, through acombination of bad luck and a bad temper, finds himself wrongfullycommitted to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital — an institution filled withthe people society would rather forget. There, he must contend withpatients who work against him, doctors who harbor grim secrets, andperhaps even the very Devil himself. As Pepper navigates a hellscapewhere nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom isto face down the entity which thrives on the suffering within New Hyde’swalls — but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live insidehim.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of The Terror: Devil in Silver,” Stevens said in a statement. “This seriesis a dark symphony of psychological horror and gripping drama, set torock the audience. Victor LaValle, Christopher Cantwell, and thisincredible team have crafted a unique and twisted dance of devils andshadows. I look forward to delivering something epic that will echothrough the halls like an iron bell.”

Cantwell (AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire) serves as head writer and executive producer with LaValle. Emmy-nominated director Karyn Kasuma (Jennifer’s Body, Destroyer, Yellowjackets) also executive produces andwill direct the first two episodes of the six-episode new season.

Along with his role as the heir Matthew Crawley on 25 episodes of ITV’s Downton Abbey and the mutant David Haller in three seasons of FX’s Marvel-based series Legion, Stevens’ credits include TV adaptations of Frankenstein and Dracula, the Starz political thriller Gaslit, the Netflix horror anthology Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, and as the voice of Korvo in Hulu’s adult animated series Solar Opposites since season 4. The English actor most recently appeared in Universal’s vampire horror-thriller Abigail and the Warner Bros. blockbuster Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Previous seasons of The Terror focused on a British navalexpedition stuck in the ice while searching for the Northwest Passageand events in a Japanese internment camp during World War II. Season onebecame AMC+’s most watched library release ever in the first monthfollowing its debut on the service last fall. Season two is currentlystreaming on AMC+.The Terror: Devil in Silver will premiere on AMC and AMC+ with six episodes in 2025.