American Dad Celebrates 350 Episodes with Trixie Mattel, Trinity the Tuck and The Trevor Project

American Dad is celebrating 350 episodes with some special guests and donating to a cause at the same time. TBS announced that the hit animated show will be doing a promotion with Trixie Mattel and Trinity the Tuck for the big anniversary. On Twitter, the show posted a fun clip with the two media personalities and pledged to donate one dollar to The Trevor Project for every quote tweet. It's a nice gesture as the company has come under fire in recent years due to inflamed political rhetoric against LGBTQ+ communities and drag queens. Roger, the American Dad character, has been dressing like famous actresses over the show's entire run. So, the campaign makes a lot of logical sense as well.

On Twitter, the show said, "To mark the 350th episode of American Dad, Roger is finally being honored as a drag icon! Help us celebrate drag herstory by raising money for the @TrevorProject. For every quote-tweet this video gets using #AmericanDrag, @TBSNetwork will donate $1 to @TrevorProject (up to $20k)."

To mark the 350th episode of American Dad, Roger is finally being honored as a drag icon! Help us celebrate drag herstory by raising money for the @TrevorProject. For every quote-tweet this video gets using #AmericanDrag, @TBSNetwork will donate $1 to @TrevorProject (up to $20k). pic.twitter.com/u78l6den2n — American Dad (@AmericanDadTBS) May 8, 2023

What's Coming Up In American Dad?

Here's how TBS describes the beloved animated comedy: "American Dad!" centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) who doesn't know much of anything."

"Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky-yet-confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier."

American Dad airs daily on TBS New episodes air Mondays at 10/9ct!

