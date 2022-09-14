The Smiths' Vacation Takes An Unexpected Turn In New American Dad Clip (Exclusive)

American Dad is back with an all-new episode, and we've got an exclusive first look at the new episode. The Smiths attempt to go on vacation, but things take a turn when they are seemingly taken over, and the new people in charge are looking to fit in with the rest of Earth's citizens. That leads to watching a lot of television to figure out the best way how, leading to Gold Top chants, impractical outfits, and new names, though we're not sure if the names of Lighthouse, Can, or Murphy Brown will end up selling everyone. You can watch the new clip in the video above.

Eventually, they end up at a restaurant and as you can imagine, that doesn't go over as expected either, especially since not everything from Murphy Brown is exactly current. That said, you could do way worse than Murphy Brown reruns. You can watch the full clip in the video above. You can find the official description for American Dad below.

"American Dad!" centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) who doesn't know much of anything.

Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky-yet-confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier."

Tonight's new episode of American Dad airs on TBS at 10 PM.

What did you think of the clip? Let us know in the comments!