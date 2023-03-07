American Dad Trailer Confirms Season 18 Release Date

American Dad is coming back for another round and TBS has confirmed the release date for Season 18 with a new trailer! Fans have been wondering about the future of American Dad given all of the changes going on with Warner Bros. Discovery, and American Dad Season 20's release date (which is now being referred to as Season 18 due to the nature of the way it has been organized on Hulu, combining the earlier seasons) had been a mystery as well. Previously confirmed as part of a deal that renewed it for two more seasons back in 2021, now this new season is finally on the way.

Following the release of American Dad Season 19 (which is now being referred to as Season 17 of the series), TBS has officially announced that American Dad will be returning to the network with Season 18's slate of episodes on Monday, March 27th at 10:00PM EST on TBS. To get an idea of what to expect from this new wave of episodes, you can check out the first trailer for American Dad Season 18 (once again, formerly known as American Dad Season 20 among fans) below as released by TBS:

How to Watch American Dad Season 18

While there was a worry from fans of American Dad leaving Hulu some time in the near future, luckily there has yet to be any major movement on that part. Fans can currently watch the first 17 seasons of American Dad (with only 15 episodes available from the newest season at the time of this writing, unfortunately) on the service, but as for now, American Dad Season 18 will be airing its new episodes on TBS starting on Monday, March 27th. It's future streaming date and platform have yet to be announced.

TBS teases American Dad as such, "Stan Smith leads the all-American family in this animated sitcom filled with wild and crazy extremes. Everyday life is taken to the limit as Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home-life. Driven by machismo and the American dream, he is often blind to how horribly he fails at his attempts. This father may not know best but he never stops trying! Starring Seth MacFarlane (Stan Smith, Roger), Wendy Schaal (Francine Smith), Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley Smith), Scott Grimes (Steve Smith), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus)."

What are you hoping to see from American Dad's next season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!