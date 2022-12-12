American Dad Teases World Ending Disaster in New Clip (Exclusive)

American Dad has been powering its way through Season 17 of the series on TBS, and an exclusive clip from the next new episode is setting up the Smith Family for a new world ending disaster! The Smith Family has dealt with a ton of apocalyptic scenarios over the course of the series' long run (both real and fake), so it's become fun to see what kind of new danger the family will be put into each season. This time around it seems to be quite the big ordeal as a murderous monster has been summoned to bring the world to an end in the next new episode.

Episode 21 of American Dad Season 17 is titled "Echoes" as Steve starts up a new job at the Channel 3 news station before figuring out that there's something much more sinister going on. All the while, Roger is doing his best to make it big in the Nashville country music scene, and it's going about as well as one would expect from Roger's adventures at this point. You can check out the exclusive look at American Dad's next new episode in the video above.

How to Watch American Dad's Next Episode

American Dad's next new episode, "Echoes," premieres this evening (Monday, December 12th) at 10:00PM EST on TBS. As Season 17 of the series winds down to the final episodes of its run, there's no real telling what fans can expect to see from this point on. This newest clip features a giant demon attacking their town, but it's clear that it is probably far from the end of their world overall since this is something the Smith Family deals with pretty much in every season at this point.

As for what to expect from American Dad as a whole, TBS teases the series as such, "Stan Smith leads the all-American family in this animated sitcom. Everyday life is taken to the limit as Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life. Driven by machismo and the American dream, he often is blind to how horribly he fails at his attempts."

