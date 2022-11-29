USA Saves New Series After TBS Cancelation Shocker

Another casualty cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery this year might end up seeing the light of day. According to a new report on Wednesday, USA Network is closing a deal to broadcast the ten-episode first season of The Big D, a reality series that was originally expected to air on TBS. The series was initially cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery in June of this year, weeks prior to what was supposed to be its series premiere. Reports indicated that Warner Bros. Discovery had hoped to shelve the show as a tax write-off, a decision we've also seen them make with projects like Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

Reports indicate that the producers of The Big D ultimately got the rights of the show back, with Warner Bros. Discovery still retaining the ancillary rights for potential international remakes.

What is The Big D about?

Hosted by The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, The Big D takes on the relationship space with a twist, following recent divorcees as they search for romance in paradise with one catch: their exes will be along for the journey. Over the course of several weeks, 10 divorced couples move into a tropical Costa Rica villa together to re-learn how to date while looking for love with other contestants in the house. The group of divorcees engage in revealing relationship ex-ercises designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners and finally overcome the issues keeping them from getting back into the game.

Each episode, one person who isn't relationship material was set to be eliminated. Jealous exes might try to send their rival home or even defend their ex's honor. In addition to hosting the series, Fletcher and Rodgers will be on the ground helping the divorcees get back into the dating game.

Why is Warner Bros. Discovery cancelling so many movies and shows?

These patterns began with the cancellation of Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt back in August. Both films, which were already completed and were set to debut on HBO Max, were later reported to be canned for the sake of tax write-downs, which will seemingly be recorded in Q3 of 2022. In the days since, Warner Bros. Discovery removed six HBO Max-exclusive movies from their streaming platform, as well as a number of fan-favorite animated series.

"Looking at the wide breadth of all the shows that were taken off of the service, it's hard to even see a throughline between them," OK K.O.: Let's Be Heroes! creator Ian Jones-Quartey said in an interview last month. "We're still just not sure why some things were taken off and other things weren't. The whole thing is just very confusing, and there hasn't been much outreach to anybody."

