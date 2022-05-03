New AEW Series Confirmed for TBS

✖

A new AEW series is coming to TBS in the near future, as confirmed by WarnerMedia's Ringleaders on Tuesday. The property sent out an email asking fans what they want the new series to be called, offering up a description of what it will be — "AEW's top performers are ushering in a new behind-the-scenes wrestling series like no other... Every episode will track our core cast on the road at AEW events as they try to hold onto the titles they have or win back the ones they've lost, with everything culminating at the biggest Pay-Per-View event of the year. They all hope to walk away champions, but there aren't enough belts for everybody. Heroes will rise, villains will fall, champions will be crowned... and with more access, more star talent, and more drama than ever before, we'll see it all through the eyes of the biggest names in the company."

The email continued — "As you may know, TV networks often consider different titles for their TV series. We would like to ask you about a few potential titles for the upcoming season and get your opinions on them. How much do you like each of the potential names for the this new AEW show?"

AEW: FRIENDS AND ENEMIES

AEW: FIGHT TO THE FINISH

AEW: TO THE MAT

AEW: TO THE TOP

AEW: ROAD TO THE BELT

AEW: BREAKOUT

AEW: GRIT AND GLORY

AEW: All Access

AEW: THE CLIMB

AEW: ON THE ROPES

AEW: UPRISE

On top of airing AEW Dynamite each week since October 2019 and AEW Rampage since August 2021, WarnerMedia also produced the behind-the-scenes reality series Rhodes to the Top that centered around Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes last year.

This story is developing...