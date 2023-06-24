American Horror Stories Season 3 Adds Lisa Rinna

American Horror Stories Season 3 has added Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna to the cast. According to Deadline, Rinna will appear in an episode of the upcoming third season of the horror anthology series titled "Tapeworm". No details about the episode or her character have been announced, though per the report Rinna has completed most of the filming for the episode at this time. Rinna exited Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier. this year after eight seasons on the Bravo reality series.

American Horror Stories is a horror anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk and serves as a spinoff/companion series to American Horror Story, though the two series are not necessarily always directly connected. Stories tells a different story in each episode while American Horror Story tells a story over each season, though there are some exceptions for both series. The first season of American Horror Stories had two episodes — its first episode and its final episode — that were connected (and also connected to the first season of American Horror Story) and American Horror Story has itself had a season that was split between two narratives (Double Feature) and a season that served as a sequel/crossover to several seasons (Apocalypse).

American Horror Story Season 12 is Currently in Production

Season 12 of American Horror Story is currently in production in Manhattan, despite the ongoing Writers Guild Strike. Season 12 of American Horror Story — which does not yet have an expected release date — is set to deviate from previous seasons of the fan-favorite anthology series by being based on specific source material. The season is said to be inspired by Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel, Delicate Condition, which will be published on August 1st. The novel is described as "a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." It was announced in April that Kim Kardashian will star in the season alongside Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, and Matt Czuchry. Halley Feiffer is set to serve as showrunner.

Zachary Quinto Will Return to American Horror Story in Season 12

American Horror Story alum Zachary Quinto recently confirmed that he will also be appearing in Delicate, confirming that he has a guest cameo role in the season. Quinto last appeared in Season 11, American Horror Story: NYC and his Delicate appearance will mark his fourth appearance in the overall series. Quinto also revealed that he was "really impressed" by Kardashian and thinks she will do a wonderful job.

"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her," Quinto said. "She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don't think she needs my advice."

He added, "She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."