American Horror Story Still in Production Amid WGA Strike

While many film and television productions have shut down due to the ongoing Writers Guild Strike, work on Season 12 of American Horror Story is reportedly still underway. According to Variety, production on American Horror Story: Delicate is continuing in Manhattan, with some on Twitter even reportedly sharing video of series star Kim Kardashian arriving on set. The continued production on the series comes amid allegations that crewmembers on the series have indicated they could be blackballed in terms of other Ryan Murphy productions if they don't cross picket lines to continue production — allegations that Variety reports a spokesperson for Murphy calls "absolute nonsense." Two other Murphy produced shows — American Horror Stories Season 3 and American Sports Story — are also in production in the New York and New Jersey area.

Season 12 of American Horror Story — which does not yet have an expected release date — is set to deviate from previous seasons of the fan-favorite anthology series by being based on specific source material. The season is said to be inspired by Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel, Delicate Condition, which will be published on August 1st. The novel is described as "a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." It was announced in April that Kim Kardashian will star in the season alongside Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, and Matt Czuchry. Halley Feiffer is set to serve as showrunner.

Zachary Quinto Will Return to American Horror Story in Season 12

American Horror Story alum Zachary Quinto recently confirmed that he will also be appearing in Delicate, confirming that he has a guest cameo role in the season. Quinto last appeared in Season 11, American Horror Story: NYC and his Delicate appearance will mark his fourth appearance in the overall series. Quinto also revealed that he was "really impressed" by Kardashian and thinks she will do a wonderful job.

"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her," Quinto said. "She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don't think she needs my advice."

He added, "She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."

Kim Kardashian Hired an Acting Coach to Prepare for Her American Horror Story Role

On the red carpet for the Met Gala back in May, Kardashian revealed that she had taken acting lessons to help her prepare for her American Horror Story role. Kardashian said at the time that she was having fun stepping outside of her comfort zone by taking on the role.

"We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month, but production has already started and I'm so excited," Kardashian said. "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience."

When asked specifically about acting lessons, Kardashian confirmed.

"I am, of course," she said. "It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

American Horror Story: Delicate does not yet have a release date.

Are you looking forward to the new season of American Horror Story? Will you be reading Valentine's novel, Delicate Condition, when it's released? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.