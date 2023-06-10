American Horror Story Favorite Confirms He's Returning for Season 12

Zachary Quinto is returning to American Horror Story. The Star Trek actor recently revealed to PEOPLE that he will be appearing in the horror anthology series' upcoming Season 12, American Horror Story: Delicate, in a guest cameo role. Quinto's appearance in Delicate will mark his fourth appearance in the series, his latest being Season 11, American Horror Story: NYC. Quinto also revealed that he was "really impressed" by Kim Kardashian, who is set to star in Delicate, noting that he thinks she's going to do a wonderful job in the season.

"I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her," Quinto said. "She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don't think she needs my advice."

He added, "She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."

What is Season 12 of American Horror Story About?

Season 12 of American Horror Story deviates from previous seasons of the fan-favorite anthology series in that it is based on specific source material. Delicate is said to be inspired by Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel, Delicate Condition, which is set to be published on August 1st. The novel is described as "a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens while the men in her life to refuse to believe a word she says. It was announced in April that Kardashian will star in the season alongside Emma Roberts, though specifics about their roles has not yet been revealed. Cara Delevingne, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, and Matt Czuchry are also set to star. Halley Feiffer is set to serve as showrunner.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," series co-creator Ryan Murphy said in a statement at the time. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done before."

Kim Kardashian Hired an Acting Coach to Prepare for Her American Horror Story Role

On the red carpet for the Met Gala back in May, Kardashian revealed that she had taken acting lessons to help her prepare for her American Horror Story role. Kardashian said at the time that she was having fun stepping outside of her comfort zone by taking on the role.

"We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month, but production has already started and I'm so excited," Kardashian said. "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I'm so excited for the experience."

When asked specifically about acting lessons, Kardashian confirmed.

"I am, of course," she said. "It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

American Horror Story: Delicate does not yet have a release date.

Are you looking forward to the new season of American Horror Story? Will you be reading Valentine's novel, Delicate Condition, when it's released? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.