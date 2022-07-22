Former American Pickers Star Frank Fritz Hospitalized After Stroke

One of the former stars of American Pickers is in the hospital after suffering a stroke. American Pickers creator Mike Wolfe announced on his Facebook account that his former co-star Frank Fritz was in need of prayers following a stroke. While Wolfe admitted to there being a lot of interest in his and Fritz's relationship, he said now isn't the time to get into those details. He only wished for his friend to be okay and to make it through this intense ordeal. The response to the Facebook post has been positive, with many people wishing Frank Fritz a speedy recovery.

"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he's been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank's friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend," Mike Wolfe wrote in his social media post.

He continued: "Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy."

