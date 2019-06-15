Disney’s Amphibia Now Available on YouTube

For anyone interested in animation, it’s been a good month already. In addition to the Annecy International Animated Film Festival seeing several animated premieres and reveals over the past week, several animated projects have taken the opportunity to celebrate by releasing new content online. Disney’s Amphibia, which is set to debut on the channel this coming Monday, is one such animated television show.

The first two episodes of Amphibia are now available on both YouTube and DisneyNOW. You can watch them above. Amphibia creator Matt Braly shared the news on Twitter yesterday after teasing the episodes being uploaded to YouTube for over a day.

🐸AND WE’RE LIVE!✨ The first two episodes of Amphibia are now available on Youtube and DisneyNOW! Huge thanks to my friends, family, and most of all our amazing crew. I love you guys. Enjoy the episodes and I can’t wait to go on this journey with you.https://t.co/SV7px3dTf2 — Matt Braly (@Radrappy) June 14, 2019

The show stars Brenda Song as the voice of Anne Boonchuy, Justin Felbinger as the voice of Sprig Plantar, Amanda Leighton as the voice of Polly Plantar, and Bill Farmer as the voice of Hop Pop.

Here’s the synopsis of the first two episodes:

“Sprig tries to take down a mysterious beast by himself to prove that he’s responsible. Sprig takes Anne swimming in a nearby lake to help her feel less homesick!”

Here’s how Disney describes the new series:

“After stealing a mysterious music box, 13-year-old, Anne Boonchuy (Brenda Song) is magically transported to the world of Amphibia, a wild marshland full of talking frog-people. With the help of an excitable young frog named Sprig, Anne will transform from monster to hero and discover the first true friendship of her life!”

Amphibia is scheduled to debut Monday, June 17th, on Disney Channel. The first two episodes (which, in true animation style, is combined into one single video) are available on YouTube as well as DisneyNOW. The show is likely to be around for a bit despite not having premiered on the official channel as it was already renewed for a second season.