Amphibia Confirms Season 3 Release Date Sneak-Peek Clip and Poster

Amphibia has confirmed the release date for Season 3 of the fan favorite animated series with its first poster and special sneak-peek clip! Amphibia brought its second season to an end earlier this Spring, and following the finale fans were treated to a special teaser trailer for the third season showing off some of huge shake ups coming to the animated series for the next round of episodes. It turns out that the wait for the third season won't be that much longer as Amphibia has confirmed its release date as part of the special panel for the series during Comic-Con @ Home 2021!

Amphibia Season 3 will be premiering on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW on Saturday, October 2nd at 9:30AM EST with a special extended-length episode. This premiere will pick up from that game changing finale that saw Anne and the Plantars make their way to Los Angeles. To celebrate the premiere date being set, Amphibia also debuted the first poster (which you can find below) and a special sneak-peek clip from the premiere episode that you can check out in the video above!

Disney Television Animation officially describes Amphibia Season 3 as such, " Created and executive produced by Matt Braly (“Gravity Falls”), season three of the Emmy® Award-nominated series finds Anne and the Plantars transported from Amphibia to her hometown of Los Angeles, where the Frog Family must learn to navigate the complexities of this modern-day world, conceal their identities as talking frog people and search for a way home."

The third season was also announced to feature a new 22-minute Christmas special episode that will feature a song written by Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar. Not only that, but the line up of guest stars coming in the new season includes the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, RuPaul Charles, Kate Micucci, Brad Garrett, Anika Noni Rose, Archie Yates, Wallace Shawn, Wayne Knight, Jason Ritter, Dana Davis, and Melissa Villaseñor.

Amphibia's third season will be airing new episodes until November 27th, and if you wanted to catch up with the series before this October, you can find the first two seasons of Disney Channel animated series now streaming on Disney+. What do you think of this first look at Amphibia's third season? Will you be tuning into the new episodes this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!