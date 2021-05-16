Disney Announces New Amphibia Season 2 Finale Release Date

Amphibia has a brand new Season 2 Finale air date after Disney’s big announcement this morning. Fans will be able to catch Anne and her friends in their last adventure for the second season next week on Saturday, May 22nd at 8 PM. Creator Matt Braly celebrated the announcement with the fandom on Twitter. A lot of them expected to get the finale earlier this month, only to be disappointed by a last-minute scheduling change. Now, people can tune into Disney Channel to see the finale in the way that the creator and creative team intended. If the reaction on social media is any indication, the support should be there. It felt like the entire animation community rallied around Braly and his show after that decision came down. (It would be hard not to mention that the new promo includes a disclaimer about the episode containing some material that might be considered scary for younger viewers.)

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with the creator before Season 2 premiered. He talked about the weekly duo format and how it powers Amphibia.

After weeks of waiting, I'm pleased to say we finally have an air date! Please support the amazing team that worked on this banger of an episode by watching #truecolors when it officially airs this Saturday(5/22) at 8pm! And stick around after the credits roll for a surprise🤫🐸 https://t.co/k3tRdJfBPt — Matt Braly (@Radrappy) May 15, 2021

“The design of the show is a blend of episodic and serialized storytelling. And for a show like this, it actually is not really designed to be binged all at once. It's designed to be enjoyed over time. There's a long-form story arc that is playing underneath these self-contained stories,” Braly began. “So the whole goal is that every week you can enjoy a little adventure, but over the course of the season, as it rolls out, you can piece together this much bigger story. And I believe that this kind of rollout, this kind of airing of a TV show, breeds a real connection to the audience, a real relationship.”

He continued, “We saw that earlier this year, or I guess last year with The Mandalorian, where a show that was coming out weekly, we were on the edge of our seat. We loved it because we felt like we had something to look forward to every week. There was a slower pace and we didn't feel this kind of -- we can't help ourselves. When we have 20 episodes in front of us, we often will watch them all. I'm incredibly guilty of this myself.”

Will you be tuning into the finale next weekend? Let us know down in the comments below: