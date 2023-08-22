And Just Like That... Renewed For Season 3 on Max

The story of Sex and the City is about to continue. On Tuesday, Max officially announced that the sequel series And Just Like That... has been renewed for a forthcoming third season. This news comes just days before And Just Like That...'s highly-anticipated Season 2 finale, which is poised to feature the return of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones. And Just Like That... premiered on the streaming service in late 2021, and quickly became a hit amongst fans.

"We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," said executive producer Michael Patrick King in a press release. "And Just Like That… here comes season 3."

"We are delighted to share that since the launch of season 2, And Just Like That... ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date," added Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey. "As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season 3 will take our favorite New Yorkers."

How Is Samantha Returning to And Just Like That...?

According to reports, Cattrall's Samantha will briefly appear in the Season 2 finale, in a scene that was initiated by HBO and Max executives and was filmed in New York in late March. The scene is reportedly a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), takes place in a car, and did not involve Cattrall interacting with any of And Just Like That...'s cast members or showrunner Michael Patrick King. Across Season 1, Samantha's onscreen absence has been explained by a falling out between her and Carrie, only for them to reconnect following the death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

"It was just an idea that we all discussed, [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] and I and the studio," Parker explained in an interview with TVLine earlier this year. "It was this very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie's life. Samantha is there in text form in this season as well, prior to the inclusion of her face. It just seemed a really nice way of acknowledging the 25 years of the show. I'm sorry that it leaked, but it's just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal, and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists."

What Is And Just Like That... About?

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. King also wrote the series along with Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. King directed the series along with Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

Season 2 of And Just Like That...? debuts new episodes on Thursdays exclusively on Max.