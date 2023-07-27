The Righteous Gemstones Renewed for Season 4

The Gemstones aren't going anywhere. The third season of The Righteous Gemstones is currently airing on HBO Sunday nights, delivering series-best ratings and getting rave reviews from audiences. Given the popularity of the show, especially in this new season, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that HBO is ordering even more episodes. That's right, The Righteous Gemstones is getting a fourth season.

HBO announced on Thursday that The Righteous Gemstones had officially been renewed for Season 4. The announcement comes just ahead of the show's Season 3 finale, which is set to air on Sunday, July 30th.

"Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES," Amy Gravitt, Head of HBO & Max Comedy series and Executive Vice President said in a statement. "As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season."

The Future of The Righteous Gemstones

At the start of Season 3, The Righteous Gemstones star and creator Danny McBride spoke to Collider about the future of the series, and he was optimistic about the future of the show.

"I definitely would love to do more," McBride explained. "For me, I feel like one of the major weaknesses about television, when it comes to comparing it to film, is that a lot of creators use soap opera plotting, where they're constantly teasing what's gonna happen and they just keep pushing the ball down the field, but never really give you the answers, never really give you the closure, and never really pay off the things they're promising because they all just want you to come back for more. I think it's definitely more interesting to watch something that feels like it could be complete, after you've invested six hours of your time watching something, and that feels like it was a complete ride.

"I get so annoyed, watching shows that end with cliffhangers and knowing that the next season won't even come around for a year or so. I won't even give a shit about what was happening, a year from now. That's happened to me with a lot of shows that I've really liked. I watch it, and by the time it's over, I just find myself feeling like I wasted my time because the concept or the premise or what I was watching was never paid off. And so, for me, I want every season to feel like, if you're investing that time, you're gonna get a complete story, but that the world's rich enough that it could keep going on."

Here's HBO's official logline for The Righteous Gemstones Season 3:

"The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price."