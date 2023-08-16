HBO's The Last of Us May Have Found its Abby

HBO's The Last of Us was a major success this year, offering a very well-received take on the PlayStation game. When Season Two releases, viewers can expect it to follow The Last of Us Part II. That game saw the return of Joel and Ellie, but a good portion centered around newcomer, Abby. Abby's story is central to The Last of Us Part II, and it seems HBO might already have someone in mind for the role. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Craig Mazin was asked about Abby, and the showrunner was quick to note that any potential casting might have been delayed following the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strike.

"The strike stopped us in our tracks. Things were in process. Look, Abby was the first role that we wanted to tackle. We've got a pretty good track record of making major cast announcements and people going, "Really?" which will probably continue," Mazin told THR. "So people may disagree, but I think we got it right so far and the audience seems to feel we got it right and the Academy seems to feel we got it right."

In that same interview, Mazin once more confirmed that the story from The Last of Us Part II will be spread across multiple seasons. Mazin was careful not to go into detail about how many seasons the story will take to tell, but did note that the "story does not fit into one season."

It will be interesting to see how fans of The Last of Us Part II react to the casting of Abby, and to the adaptation in general. Since releasing in 2020, The Last of Us Part II has been surrounded by controversy, and a lot of players weren't happy with how the story progressed. As we saw from the first season, it's likely that The Last of Us show will stick fairly close to the source material, but hopefully fans will be a little happier (or possibly more open-minded) about how the story comes together.

