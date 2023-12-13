Brooklyn Nine-Nine Stars Pay Tribute to Andre Braugher
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star passed away Tuesday at 61.
Tuesday evening, it was revealed Andre Braugher passed away earlier in the day after a brief illness. Though the actor found stardom with Homicide: Life on the Street, his career received a massive launch forward after he debuted as Captain Ray Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Shortly after news of Braugher's passing surfaced, his Nine-Nine co-stars took to social media to pay their respects to the late actor.
Chelsea Peretti added, "You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick."
Joe Lo Truglio
"So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with," Lo Truglio wrote on Instagram. "We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I'm grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don't know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because well…*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*…but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that's why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.💔"prevnext
Terry Crews
Mark Evan Jackson
O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG— Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023
Chelsea Peretti
Joel McKinnon Miller
Dirk Blocker
