Brooklyn Nine-Nine Stars Pay Tribute to Andre Braugher

Tuesday evening, it was revealed Andre Braugher passed away earlier in the day after a brief illness. Though the actor found stardom with Homicide: Life on the Street, his career received a massive launch forward after he debuted as Captain Ray Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Shortly after news of Braugher's passing surfaced, his Nine-Nine co-stars took to social media to pay their respects to the late actor.

"We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it," Joe Lo Truglio said in an Instagram post. "He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I'm grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved."

Chelsea Peretti added, "You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick."