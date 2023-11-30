NBC Gives Early Renewals to 2 New Series

NBC has given early renewals to two of its new series. On Wednesday, the network announced that it has renewed both Found and The Irrational for second seasons on the network (via Deadline). Both series were able to debut this fall despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes due to having already filmed episodes prior to the strikes starting with The Irrational having aired seven episodes and Found airing nine. The series have four and two more episodes remaining respectively. The Irrational is set to return on January 29th while Found is set to return on January 9th.

What Is Found About?

You can read an official description of Found here: "In a riveting new drama, brilliant recovery specialist Gabi Mosely and her team are dedicated to finding America's missing and forgotten people. They'll stop at nothing to solve these cases because for them, it's personal – every member of the team has firsthand experience with a mysterious disappearance. But Gabi has a chilling secret of her own that could unravel everything... she's got her childhood kidnapper locked up in the basement, helping her crack every case."

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Dalton about the series, and he spoke about the importance of spotlighting "underserved communities."

"I mean, I'm happy to be a part of something like this," Dalton shared. "I haven't seen any of these stories on screen ever. This felt just like a project with purpose, with a perspective, and it's shining a spotlight on underserved communities. And it's also a bit of a sensitive subject with having kidnappers and stuff. I think that that can be sensitive, that can be triggering, but it's handled with such dignity and care that I felt like this is something I would like to be a part of. And it's awesome. It's the most diverse, talented cast I've been a part of. It's really incredible."

He added, "So even though we're handling things that aren't always fun to look at, it's really important."

What is The Irrational About?

NBC ordered The Irrational to series last December and all 10 episodes of its first season were completed ahead of the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes. The network's official description for the series is as follows: "Based on author Dan Ariely's best-selling novel "Predictably Irrational," a world-renowned professor of behavioral science lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior."

Who Stars in The Irrational?

In addition to Martin, The Irrational stars Maahra Hill (Delilah), Travina Springer (Ms. Marvel), Molly Kunz (Finding Carter) and Arash DeMaxi (Partner Track). Arika Lisanne Mittman (Elementary, Timeless) wrote The Irrational pilot episode and will serves as executive producer alongside Mark Goffman, Samuel Baum and director David Frankel. Martin also serves as a producer.