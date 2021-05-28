Ant-Man Fans Think They Spotted a Paul Rudd Cameo in Friends Reunion
The long-awaited Friends reunion hit HBO Max yesterday and features the show's original six stars as well as many returning guests such as Elliott Gould, Larry Hankin, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, and Reese Witherspoon. There were also many people involved who were not in the original series, which was fun, but many Friends fans would have preferred to see the return of more recurring guests from the original series. One such person is Paul Rudd, who played Phoebe's husband, Mike Hannigan. While Rudd did not appear in Friends: The Reunion, he was spotted in some fun old footage, which people are loving. In addition to some behind-the-scenes footage from the series finale, many are also joking that he appeared as Ant-Man when a bug flew into Lisa Kudrow's hair.
"Well, we couldn't have everybody on, because it's only an hour and 45 minutes. And you've got to pay attention—the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members," director Ben Winston previously shared with The Wrap. "So you can't have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in Friends over the years. Sadly, we couldn't get everybody in."
You can check out some fan reactions to the reunion's little Rudd nods, including the hilarious moment when "Ant-Man" came to visit his former onscreen wife, below...
Scott Lang Is Here
prevnext
Paul Rudd did make a cameo as Ant-Man#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/cDBBxWaVI6— omkar (@omviously) May 28, 2021
Ouch, Lisa!
prevnext
to everyone asking why wasn’t Paul Rudd at the reunion, he was clearly there and Lisa Kudrow just flicked him over 😔😔 pic.twitter.com/dJB34npd7D— Suraj Nair (@SurajNair4) May 28, 2021
Smart Move
prevnext
Paul Rudd didn’t want to take any of the spotlight away from the cast, so he dropped in as Ant-Man instead #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/zHEWZFVlLA— Frank Dyevoich (@Fantasy_Giant) May 28, 2021
Series Finale Throwback
prevnext
nothing, just paul rudd taking pics of the friends finale. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/L47e9zBdsz— mondler (@vinsentvangone) May 28, 2021
Too Cute
prevnext
Paul Rudd is the kind of supportive friend who will get down on one knee with a camcorder to film your special moment. This is the personification of a real friend. #FriendsTheReunion pic.twitter.com/3dEatuOzWL— Shamar English (@english_shamar) May 28, 2021
Spot On
prevnext
losing my mind at paul rudd crouched down with a camcorder like regina george’s mom at the finale of friends#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/NTaoJfgDXX— @lgreene91 (@lgreene91) May 28, 2021
You Have to Laugh...
prevnext
I can't believe people are saying that Paul Rudd wasn't in the Friends reunion when I have a clip of it right here. pic.twitter.com/JTSzEhpfFl— The Iconoclast Starfighter (@steveholz) May 28, 2021
...And Sigh
prevnext
The Friends reunion: "We simply do not have the time to include Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse, but we MUST feature Justin Bieber in a potato suit."— Angie Martoccio (@angiemartoccio) May 28, 2021
Please, HBO Max!
prev
Give us the Paul Rudd cut #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/IcMEq4igRx— Jon Gau (@jgau87) May 28, 2021