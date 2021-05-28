Ant-Man Fans Think They Spotted a Paul Rudd Cameo in Friends Reunion

The long-awaited Friends reunion hit HBO Max yesterday and features the show's original six stars as well as many returning guests such as Elliott Gould, Larry Hankin, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, and Reese Witherspoon. There were also many people involved who were not in the original series, which was fun, but many Friends fans would have preferred to see the return of more recurring guests from the original series. One such person is Paul Rudd, who played Phoebe's husband, Mike Hannigan. While Rudd did not appear in Friends: The Reunion, he was spotted in some fun old footage, which people are loving. In addition to some behind-the-scenes footage from the series finale, many are also joking that he appeared as Ant-Man when a bug flew into Lisa Kudrow's hair.

"Well, we couldn't have everybody on, because it's only an hour and 45 minutes. And you've got to pay attention—the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members," director Ben Winston previously shared with The Wrap. "So you can't have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in Friends over the years. Sadly, we couldn't get everybody in."

You can check out some fan reactions to the reunion's little Rudd nods, including the hilarious moment when "Ant-Man" came to visit his former onscreen wife, below...