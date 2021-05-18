Friends Fans Furious Paul Rudd Not On Reunion Guest List

Last week came the official teaser trailer for the long anticipated Friends reunion special on HBO Max and with it a list of special guests that will appear alongside the cast of the classic sitcom. The principal cast of the series will appear and they'll be joined by the likes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. Did you notice one name missing from that list? The internet did, and they're not happy that Paul Rudd isn't appearing.

Paul Rudd has long been an internet favorite, thanks to his characters in franchises like Parks and Recreation, Wet Hot American Summer, and naturally the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans were eager to see Rudd appear in the special because he also had a major impact on Friends in the early part of his career, appearing as Phoebe's boyfriend/husband Mike Hannigan in 18 episodes of the series. As he usually does, fans were charmed by Rudd's appearances in the show and consider him a favorite.

That in mind, you'll understand why the many tweets below are so shocked that he's not scheduled to appear in the show, especially when celebrities like Justin Bieber and James Corden are included and have no larger ties to the show. We've collected some of the best tweets on the subject below. look for Friends: The Reunion to debut on HBO Max on May 27th.

(H/T Huffington Post)