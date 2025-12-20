Apple Cancels One Of The Biggest Hit Shows of 2025 After Only 3 Months

Apple TV has cancelled a show that held a ton of potential, but seemingly very little follow-through after only one season. Bringing in poor ratings, like its bleak 47% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, and a 50% on the Popcornmeter, it’s little wonder that this one didn’t make it into a second season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Last Frontier, starring Jason Clarke, centered on U.S Marshal Frank Remnick, the man in charge of the quiet, barren landscape of Alaska. When a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness of his jurisdiction and sets dozens of violent criminals free, Remnick begins to suspect that this crash was no accident, but instead the first step in a plot with violent and potentially devastating ends. He must get to the bottom of whatever the plan is, all while keeping safe the people and place he’s vowed to protect.

The Last Frontier Failed To Live Up To Its Potential

Play video

The plot had a ton of potential, and a really great cast to help push it along, starring Haley Bennett, Dominic Cooper, and even Johnny Knoxville, alongside Jason Clarke. But unfortunately, it never seemed to take off, with critics and audiences alike failing to feel pulled in by the story or the relationships between the characters. David Oprie of Empire Magazine says of the show, “The Last Frontier begins and ends on a high, but the middle crashes down to earth with slow, lumbering diversions that waste its cast and squander an incredible premise.” Chris Joyce of Movies and Munchies agrees, saying, “Despite the excitement that the majority of the season contains, the last few episodes break from the goodness and delve into predictable drivel, dragging out scenarios and making us question why we began the show in the first place.”

That’s not to say that all fans and critics didn’t enjoy it. Graeme Blundell of The Australian compared it to The Blacklist, another show that was also created by Jon Bokenkamp: “The production is all class, the many set pieces organised with ruthless efficiency by Hargrave and the clever use of the soundtrack – similar to The Blacklist – wittily enhances mood and dramatic texture.” Audience reviews were mixed as well, with some viewers appreciating the more twisting nature of the narrative, while others thought it was convoluted and poorly brought to life.

Were you a fan of The Last Frontier? Let us know in the comments below. And then head over to the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.