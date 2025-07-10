One of 2025’s Best New Shows Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Season 1 Finale

Apple TV+ has just handed a Season 2 order to one of this year’s best new shows, announcing on Thursday that it has renewed Murderbot. The news comes in advance of Murderbot‘s Season 1 finale. The series stars Alexander Skarsgård in the titular role and wraps its first season of 10 episodes on Friday. Murderbot is based on The Murderbot Diaries, Martha Wells’ critically acclaimed series of sci-fi novels and novellas, which won a Hugo Award, a Nebula Award, and a Locus Award. Murderbot premiered on Apple TV+ in May, earning a “Fresh” rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been among Apple TV+’s top-performing shows throughout its first season run.

Regarding the Season 2 renewal, Chris and Paul Weitz, the creators of Murderbot‘s TV adaptation and its showrunners, expressed excitement over returning to the world of Murderbot for another season. “We’re so grateful for the response that Murderbot has received and delighted that we’re getting to go back to Martha Wells’ world to work with Alexander, Apple, CBS Studios, and the rest of the team,” the Weitz brothers revealed in a statement to the press.

Murderbot Will Return for Season 2

Murderbot stars Skarsgård, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, alongside Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones, and Tamara Podemski. Skarsgård plays the role of a security robot that names itself “Murderbot” after gaining free will, a development it must hide while also ensuring it protects its human clients as they embark on a dangerous mission. The series is a mix of action and comedy, as Skarsgård’s Murderbot would rather be left alone to enjoy its favorite soap operas than participate in the violence it was built for.

Matt Cherniss, who serves as the head of programming for Apple TV+, also praised Murderbot when commenting on the show’s renewal. In a press release, Cherniss praised the creative team behind the series for building a brilliant, original series. “Chris, Paul, Alexander, and the entire Murderbot team have delivered a brilliantly original, addictive, witty, and vibrant adaptation that has captured the imagination of audiences everywhere. We can’t wait to unveil what’s next for Murderbot.”

The adaptation of Murderbot is yet another successful series launch for Apple TV+. The streaming service has proven to be a worthy competitor to Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max with its original programming. Along with Murderbot, Apple TV+ is the streaming home of shows such as Silo, Severance, and Foundation.

The first season of Murderbot debuts its first season finale on Friday, July 11th. Murderbot is currently streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.