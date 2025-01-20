The 10 Shows You Need to Watch on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ may not be the most popular streaming service, but it certainly does not lack for quality, when it comes to original programming. Odds are, if you are not already an Apple TV+ subscriber, then you’ve heard buzz about at least one or two of the shows it offers, as some of ‘the best of TV. ‘ That said, Apple TV+ is still working on expanding its brand awareness and prestige acclaim – and is currently offering customers deals to make it happen. Outside of Ted Lasso, Apple has yet to see one of its original series earn both big viewership numbers and major awards acclaim; however, any of these shows on the list below deserves both.

Here are 10 shows you should absolutely be watching on Apple TV+.

10. For All Mankind

In an alternative 1969, the world, and especially the United States, watch in shock as the Soviet Union successfully manages to land men on the Moon before the USA does. With that defeat, NASA is presented with a renewed challenge in the space race that they never expected to face. Now, the cold war rivalry takes on a new intensity and grander ambition to reach far further than ever dreamed and with more diverse resources than ever before.

For All Mankind has been one of the bigger breakthrough hits for Apple TV+ since premiering in 2019, and is now heading into Season 5. The alt-history drama has a stacked cast of talented actors and superb period-piece production values.

9. Servant

Synopsis: A Philadelphia couple are in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens a door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

M. Night Shyamalan has been heavily criticized for his films, but not everyone knows how he helped Apple TV+ launch back in 2019 by giving the streaming service a buzzworthy horror-thriller-mystery series. Servant ran for 4 seasons (40 episodes) and is a wonderfully creepy slow-burn horror story, with an excellent ensemble cast (Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint), led by the breakout performance of one of horror’s newest “Final Girls,” Nell Tiger Free (The First Omen).

8. The Morning Show

Synopsis: After a fallout with their popular but scandal-ridden morning show co-host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), a New York City TV station hires a new spunky journalist, the progressive and hotheaded southern girl Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), as the new co-host. The scheming station head manager Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) sees in her the chance to push his career further; the show’s other popular co-host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), disgruntled by the fact that she has to take in a newbie, tries to use this new situation to make her own power move and turn Bradley into an ally. Meanwhile, Mitch refuses to accept defeat and tries to take everyone in the station who knew about his scandal but said nothing down with him.

The Morning Show was the star-studded drama that Apple TV+ was built on, and it helped the streaming service gain the initial acclaim it needed, earning a total of 27 Emmy nominations (with 4 wins) and 9 Golden Globes nominations during its three-season run since 2021. A fourth season is set to be released this year.

7. Foundation

Synopsis: Far in the future, The Empire is about to face a reckoning unlike anything else it’s faced before: several millennia of chaos have been predicted by the galaxy’s leading psycho-historian, Hari Seldon (Jared Harris). But can The Empire offset the disaster before it begins?

Apple TV’s Foundation is one of the more popular and acclaimed sci-fi/fantasy shows to come along in years and is perfect for those who were hardcore fans of franchises like Star Trek, Stargate, or Battlestar Galactica. It’s also generated one of the biggest and most dedicated cult fan bases associated with the streaming service.

6. Severance

Synopsis: Mark (Adam Scott) leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

Severance has been one of the biggest new hit shows that Apple TV+ released. Unfortunately, a lot of the series’ momentum was lost when it became a three-year wait for Season 2. Now Severance Season 2 is here, and the buzz is already building fast. A perfect series to jump into if you’re starting a free trial of Apple TV+.

5. Silo

Synopsis: In a bleak dystopian future, humanity clings to survival deep underground within the confines of a colossal silo. Juliette, an engineer tasked with unraveling the mystery behind the death of a colleague, uncovers startling secrets that threaten the very fabric of their enclosed world. Based on the novel “Wool” by Hugh Howey.

Silo ranks up there as another one of the best sci-fi shows on TV right now, and is largely carried by the impeccable Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible), but also boasts a stacked supporting cast (Common, Tim Robbins, Steven Zahn). The pitch-perfect blend of mystery, drama, and socio-political allegory is another great TV experience that only Graham Yost (Justified) can deliver. With a novel series as its source material, there’s already a well-plotted storyline that fans can be confident will be adapted from start to finish.

4. Disclaimer

Cate Blanchett plays Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower, played by Kevin Kline, appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past, that reveals her darkest secret that she thought was hers alone.

Disclaimer is the limited series from Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón (Children of Men, Gravity), adpating the novel by Renee Knight. The show lived up to is prestigous pedigree, earning Golden Globe nominations for stars Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline, as well as the show itself. If you’re an erotic mystery-drama fan , this is as good as it gets.

3. Mythic Quest

Synopsis: The head of a successful video game design company and his troubled staff struggle to keep their hit game ‘Mythic Quest’ on top.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney teamed up with some of that series’ creative minds (Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, David Hornsby) for a show that both mercilessly skewers the gaming industry, while aslo offering a surprising amount of genuine heart and character development along with its laughs.

Shrinking

Jimmy (Jason Segel) is struggling to grieve the loss of his wife while being a dad, friend, and therapist. He decides to try a new approach with everyone in his path: unfiltered, brutal honesty. Can he help himself by helping others? Will it bring him back into the light?

Shrinking is the current comedy-drama king of Apple TV+, and is only getting more popular by the day. If you like Jason Segel’s blend of drama and comedy, it’s even more of a delight to see him partnered with Harrison Ford, and equally fun watching Ford lean into comedy once again. With just two seaons out so far, Shrinking is a great Apple TV binge-watch to jump into.

1. Ted Lasso

Synopsis: In a shocking development, struggling English Premier League team AFC Richmond hires American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as its new manager. Lasso knows nothing about soccer/football. With unshakable enthusiasm and positivity he rises to the challenge but little known to him there are forces within the club that don’t want him to succeed.

If you haven’t discovered what makes Ted Lasso the feel-good MVP of television, you need to tune in ASAP. This is arguably THE show that brings people (flocking?) to Apple TV+, and has been the biggest branding win for the streamer.