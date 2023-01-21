Apple TV+ Cancels Hit Series After Two Seasons

Apple TV+ is no longer venturing into The Mosquito Coast. On Friday, it was revealed that the live-action adaptation of Paul Theroux's 1981 novel has been cancelled after two seasons, just two weeks after the debut of its Season 2 finale. Justin Theroux, Theroux's nephew, starred in and executive produced the series.

This news will probably disappoint fans of Theroux's source material, as the two seasons essentially served as a prequel for the events of the book, as well as its 1986 movie adaptation starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

What is The Mosquito Coast about?

In The Mosquito Coast, an idealistic inventor, disgusted with the corruption of the industrial world, uproots his family to Latin America. When the U.S. government tries to catch them, they take a dangerous quest through Mexico to flee the U.S. government and find safety.

The series starred Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, Gabriel Bateman, Ian Hart, Ariyon Bakare, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Daniel Raymont.

"The novel had no backstory, just a hint that Allie Fox had a disturbed past," Paul Theroux explained in a recent interview with Deadline. "He's hyperactive, may have spent some time at Harvard, as well as in a hospital. I suggested in the book there was something wrong but didn't say what it was. The people who created the show, Neil Cross, Rupert Wyatt and others, created the very plausible backstory that Allie is a highly intelligent enemy of the state. And that his wife, Margo, has a history of being an eco-terrorist. You didn't know in the first season why they're pursued by the feds, but we discovered in that first episode of the second season that Margo was in a plot to blow up a government building. I didn't have that, and it's a very substantial basis for the narratives that follow. What I imagined was the man that Allie was as he takes his family into a jungle to create a utopian community. If there's a third season, it would segue into the book itself, and the movie's search for a utopian community. But we don't know at the end of the second season if Allie is part of this, or if Margo is on her own. That's the cliffhanger."

