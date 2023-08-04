Apple TV+ Cancels New Series After Just One Season

City on Fire has been canceled by Apple less than two months after its Season 1 finale.

For the fourth time this summer, Apple TV+ has canceled one of its original streaming shows after just one season. This time, it's the drama series City on Fire, which follows a college student unraveling a mystery in New York City after his friend is killed in Central Park. On Thursday, Deadline broke the news that City on Fire wouldn't be returning for a second season on Apple TV+. That news comes less than two months after the show's eight-episode first season came to a close.

City on Fire is based on the novel from Garth Risk Hallberg. While the eight episodes of the show's first season covered the story of the book, the series wasn't advertised as a limited affair. Fortunately, there weren't any cliffhangers to be left unanswered.

IT breakout Wyatt Oleff stars in the series as Charlie, the lead character in the story. City on Fire also stars Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe, and John Cameron Mitchell. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage serves as executive producers and showrunners of the series, in addition to writing all eight episode.

What Is City on Fire About?

City on Fire follows a college student who starts uncovering a larger mystery as he digs into the murder of a good friend. You can check out the official synopsis from Apple TV+ below.

"A college student is shot in Central Park on July 4, 2003. The investigation connects a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep."

Apple TV+ Summer Cancellations

City on Fire is just one of many shows Apple TV+ has canceled this summer. Since the start of July, it's the fourth TV show the streaming service has canceled after just a single season. Wrestling series Monster Factory and the Patricia Arquette-starring comedy High Desert were canceled in early July. Earlier this week, Apple canceled the Uma Thurman thriller Suspicion.

