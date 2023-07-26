Invasion Season 2 Trailer Released by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for the second season of Invasion.

Apple TV+ has officially begun promotion on the return of one of their highly anticipated returning series, Invasion, with a brand new trailer that gives fans a new look at what's to come. Invasion Season 2 will bring back Simon Kinberg (X-Men movies) as showrunner and some of the key cast members from the first season. Not much is known about Invasion Season 2, but it's set to hit Apple TV+ later this summer.

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for the second season of its epic series "Invasion," which is set to make its global premiere with the first episode on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg, who serves as showrunner, and David Weil, "Invasion" is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. "Invasion" will debut on Apple TV+ the first episode of its ten-episode second season, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through October 25, 2023. The action-packed second season of "Invasion" picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans. The trailer gives a suspenseful sneak peek into the new season, as aliens and destruction abound, answers are relentlessly pursued and the fight for the world's survival continues. The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi. New series regulars joining season two include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind. "Invasion" is produced for Apple TV+ by Boat Rocker. In addition to series creators Simon Kinberg & David Weil, Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Andrew Baldwin and Katie O'Connell Marsh serve as executive producers."

