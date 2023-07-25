Apple's Silo Season 2 Placed on Indefinite Hiatus

Silo Season 2 has been put on indefinite hiatus as the SAG-AFTRA strike and WGA strike continue to stretch on. Apple's most-watched drama series will have to pick it up at some other time as the major studios have not come back to the bargaining table with the writers or actors. Rebecca Ferguson was reportedly going to take a moment to recharge this week according to Deadline. But, now Silo is on-hold until further notice. It's been a wild ascent for the show on Apple TV+. It will be interesting to see if the momentum it was building will be cut short by the pause.

If that weren't enough, Foundation will also be affected by the strikes. Silo and Foundation are two of the most talked-about programs on the company's streaming service at the moment. So, as the strike sags on, buoyed by the studio's inaction, there is the chanced that it could be an entire year before a viewer gets the next season of either show. As more weeks pass, you can expect more shows and movies to join the growing pile of delays that are mounting from all of the streamers and movie studios.

Silo Just Got Renewed By Apple TV+

(Photo: Apple TV+)

This is an especially tough blow for Silo as the program is undoubtedly the most acclaimed show on Apple TV+ right now. (No, we didn't forget about Severance...) Just last month, the series was officially renewed for Season 2. Rebecca Ferguson and her co-stars had people talking all over social media. Both she, and screenwriter Graham Yost are excited to begin the second salvo, whenever that is!.

"It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic 'Silo' quickly become Apple's number one drama series," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, wrote in a press release announcing the renewal. "As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two."

Where Could Silo's Story Go In Future Seasons

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Graham Yost and producer Hugh Howey have a wide open road ahead of them for future seasons of Silo. People adored the first entry on Apple TV+. ComicBook.com managed to catch up with the duo as Season 1 was wrapping up to talk about the future. It seems like the mysteries are just getting started with Silo. Check out what Yost had to say for yourself down below!

"We were breaking the first season just roughly and really focusing on the first episode. And we could ask [Hugh] questions, 'What about this? What about that?'" Yost told ComicBook.com in a previous interview. "What we found out very quickly was he was not precious with any of this and is far more willing to kill off a character than I am, but would also come up with, 'Well, we could do this and do that. And I was thinking that maybe the reason that this developed was because of that.' There was an openness to it that was very, very helpful. There have been times over the course of shooting the first season when we would reach out to him and say, 'So we're thinking about this,' a lot in terms of the reality of the silo."

Were you looking forward to another season of Slio quickly? Let us know down in the comments!