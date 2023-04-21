Apple TV+ Cancels Series From Friday Night Lights Creator

Another beloved series has come to an end at Apple TV+. The first Season of Dear Edward starring Colin O'Brien (Grey's Anatomy), Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black), Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights), and Carter Hudson (A Crime to Remember) will be it's last after Apple TV+ canceled the series by Friday Night Lights showrunner Jason Katims, who was the writer and executive producer of Dear Edward. The show was based on the 2020 novel of the same name by author Ann Napolitano. Dear Edward marked a reunion between Friday Night Lights alums Katims and Britton, but it appears they both will have to look for work in the future.

The description of Dear Edward reads, "A 12-year-old boy becomes the lone survivor of a plane crash. As he and others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of what happened, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed." Apple TV+ does have other series and movies for subscribers to look forward to, including today's premiere of Ghosted starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, the dark comedy High Desert starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette, and Lessons in Chemistry starring and executive produced by another Academy Award winner, Brie Larson.

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Reunite for Ghosted

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are sharing the screen once again in the Apple TV+ original movie Ghosted. This will be the pair's latest onscreen collaboration after 2019's Knives Out and 2022's The Gray Man. Ghosted has a worldwide release on Friday, April 21st, and its latest trailer makes it look like a movie you'll want to check out at some point over the weekend.

ComicBook.com recently attended Chris Evans' panel at Chicago's C2E2 convention, where he spoke about what drew him to Ghosted, and the experience of getting to collaborate with Ana de Armas again.

"That type of movie's very much up my alley," Evans explained. "[Rhett] Reese and [Paul] Wernick, a couple of writers who did Deadpool, they're fantastic. They pitched me the idea and I was like, 'I love it.' It felt like a 90s movie. It felt like something that is just fun. It's very rewatchable, [a] good hangover mode, and I don't know if I see those enough these days. We mentioned a little bit of like, not like a cynical thing audiences have seen a lot, you know what I mean? There's very high expectations, and sometimes movies like that are just great, if they're done well. I really liked it. And the role itself was really attractive, because I got to be so incapable. He's the audience. It's always fun playing the eyes of the audience. The more panicked I was, the more I go to pieces, not only the funnier it is, but the more connectivity you have to the people watching, because that's probably what most of us in here would do. [It's] certainly what I would do in circumstances like that."

"Plus getting to work with Ana again... she's fantastic," Evans added. "We've done a few things together now, and she's great. She throws herself into everything completely. The first action sequence we had, she was doing things that were on Black Widow level. Truly unbelievable stunt work, where I was like, 'Wow, you've been doing your stunt training.' She really went for it. I mean, we all saw that in Bond, too. I mean, she was she was so good in Bond. So effortlessly cool. So yeah, that was a bit of a no brainer."